Tatarstan names leaders in harvesting

In Tatarstan, all regions of the republic have started harvesting grain crops — 425 thousand hectares, or 28% of the plan, have been threshed, the threshing amounted to 1,6 million tonnes with an average yield of 39 c/ha, First Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Tatarstan Nail Zalakov said at a meeting at the Government House of the Republic of Tatarstan.

He named the areas that have shown good productivity in harvesting.

In the Volga Region, the leader was traditionally the Tetyushsky district, which threshed 43% of grain. In the republic, the district showed the highest yield (55 kg/ha) and the highest milling — over 109 thousand tonnes. The Verkhneuslonsky district shows low rates, it has the lowest yield index — 29 c/ha.

In the Western Zakamye, the Aksubayevsky, Novosheshminsky and Nurlatsky districts are the leaders. They harvested more than 40% of the grain areas with milling in the districts of 68,87 and 64 thousand tonnes, respectively. The Spassky and Alkeevsky districts, on the contrary, need to increase the pace of harvesting.

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture and Food of Tatarstan

In the Eastern Zakamye, the Menzelinsky and Aktanyshsky districts demonstrate good harvest indicators — 38% each. In terms of yield, the highest indicator is in the Menzelinsky and Zainsky districts — over 50 c/ha. In the Tukayevsky district, only 24% were harvested.



In the South-Eastern Zakamye, the Muslyumovsky district is the leader in terms of milling and yield — milling amounted to 55 thousand tonnes with a yield of over 40 c/ha. The most milling in this zone is in the Yutazinsky district — 42% of the grain area. The Bugulminsky and Bavlinsky districts are outsiders — less than 15%.

In the northern zone of Tatarstan, on the territory of the Predkamye region, harvesting begins ten days later. The highest yield index in this zone is in the Kukmor district — over 38 c/ha. The Atninsky district also achieved high productivity here — it threshed 37% of the grain area.

Photo: Ilya Repin