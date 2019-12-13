‘Zambezi River’ in Kazan to ‘flow’ next week

Developers of Tatarstan have reported on the work on the republican programmes and the construction of large significant objects

Photo: Maksim Platonov

Zambezi River Zoo in the city of Kazan is receiving permission for commissioning next week, after which the official date of its opening will be known. In parallel, the works are already underway on the second stage of the object, Deputy Minister of Construction, Architecture and Housing of Tatarstan Ilshat Gimaev said on 11 December at a briefing in Tatar-Inform News Agency. Also, the deputy head of the ministry summarized the year in implementing the regional programmes for the construction of socially significant objects. Read the details in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

First stage: last permits and the adaptation of animals

The promise made to Tatarstan residents a few months earlier — that the updated Kazan zoo would open by the New Year, will be fulfilled. Deputy Minister of Construction, Architecture and Housing and Communal Services of Tatarstan Ilshat Gimaev reminded that the Inspectorate the State Construction Supervision and Inspection Service of Tatarstan has already issued the statement of conformity to first phase of Zambezi, and next week it is expected to get the permission to commission the new zoo.

“In the near future, after obtaining the permission to open, the directorate of the zoo announces the date of the official opening — I think, until the end of December. I recommend to residents of the republic to visit this object,” Gimaev stated.

The deputy minister of construction also added that now “animals-settlers are going through adaptation in the zoo”, who, according to him, “are in excellent conditions and have got used to the benefits of civilization”. We will remind, earlier the Kazan Zoological and Botanical Garden reported about settlement of meerkats, hamadrils, dik-dik antelopes, the elephant Fil and the marabou Volodya, and also ostriches Vasya and Masha. Besides, it is planned to import animals that no zoo in Russia have: in particular, African elephants and black rhinoceros.

The second stage: the tunnel and the rescue of rare plants



Besides, Ilshat Gimaev reminded about the plans for the reconstruction of the old part of the Kazan Zoo.

“The works in the zoo have not been finished: we are smoothly moving to the construction and reconstruction of the second stage, which includes including the old zoo, which is not being in a good condition today,” the deputy minister reported.

A tunnel will be built to this part of the zoo, it will be laid under the railway. The works are already underway: in particular, the specialists of Kazmetrostroy are solving the problem of ramp reinforcement that will allow us to equip an underground passage.

“Also, within the second stage, we have already started to work on a greenhouse to protect rare plants in the winter. We will carry out works in the active phase from the first quarter of 2020. That is, in fact, we have already started the second stage. At the same time, the first stage will soon open its doors to the guests and residents of the republic,” the speaker concluded.

Results of the year from the ministry of construction

Also, within the framework of the press conference, Ilshat Gimayev made a final report on the implementation of republican programmes in the field of construction. In 2019, 55 healthcare facilities, 21 village clubs, 30 kindergartens and 16 schools will be built in Tatarstan. Besides, the republic will acquire 105 sports grounds and 8 modular ski bases.

“Speaking of sports facilities: last Saturday, the president of Tatarstan launched the construction of four football arenas for the 100th anniversary of TASSR. Two of them will be built in Kazan, one — in Naberezhnye Chelny, and one — in Nizhnekamsk. Actually, we are creating the necessary basis where we will bring up our young football players at the local level,” the deputy minister reported.



At the moment, the programmes have been implemented at 95% on average and are guaranteed to be fully completed by the end of 2019.

“The programmes are under daily control of the president of Tatarstan. Out of 40 programmes, they all are in a high state of readiness — at the stage of completion. The average percentage of their readiness is 95%. Over the past three weeks, the programmes will be adequately completed and the facilities will be commissioned,” Ilshat Gimayev concluded his report.