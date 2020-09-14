Olympic Class, Olympic quest and quiz, masterclasses: Olympic Patrol in Nizhnekamsk

The solemn opening of Olympic Patrol sports and educational project took place at Neftekhimik football stadium in Nizhnekamsk under the aegis of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC and Russia's Olympic Committee on 10 September. Famous athletes participated in it: two-time Olympic water polo medallist, Russian State Duma deputy Irek Zinnurov, Olympic figure skating champion Yekaterina Bobrova, Olympic athletic champion Irina Privalova, world boxing champion Gleb Baksha. Nizhnekamsk became the first city Olympic Patrol visited after the pandemic. Young athletes who are pupils of sports schools talked and learnt a lot of new information in masterclasses, during Olympic classes, quests and quizzes. It isn't accidental that the project Olympic Patrol took place at Nizhnekamskneftekhim's sports venues, as the enterprise is rightly considered the sportiest in the sector.
Affiliate report
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first