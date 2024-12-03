New building of the Consulate General of Iran opens in Kazan

A new building of the Consulate General of Iran in Kazan was opened on 22 Sedov Street on 29 November. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahid Jalalzade, Consul General of Iran in Kazan Davud Mirzahani, Chairman of the State Council of Tatarstan Farid Mukhametshin, Vice Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic German Lerner, head of the Investment Development Agency of the Republic of Tatarstan Taliya Minullina, Chairman of the Board of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tatarstan Shamil Ageyev attended the opening ceremony.
