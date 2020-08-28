TAIF-NK workers support clean-up in Nizhnekamsk on Republic Day's eve

16:52, 28.08.2020 17
 A massive urban clean-up has taken place in Nizhnekamsk today. TAIF-NK workers' united staff has joined the clean-up of the city. They have traditionally put the road along Lesnaya Street in order. The employees of the oil refinery have collected tens of bags of waste, dried leaves and dead trees. The waste was loaded to special machinery and taken to the landfill. 

