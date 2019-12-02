Russia-Islamic World, day one. Commemorative plaque to diplomat Karim Khakimov and Kalyam Sharif from Kamil Samigullin

The first day of the 5th annual meeting of the Russia — Islamic World Strategic Vision Group finished in Ufa on 28 November. The main theme of this year's meeting of the group is 'Interfaith Harmony: the experience of Russia and the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)'. Within the framework of the forum, it is planned to hold plenary and three working sessions, exhibitions on the investment attractiveness of the region.
The correspondent of Realnoe Vremya attended the meeting. The events of the first day of the forum - in the photo report.
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first