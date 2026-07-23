Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Tatarstan are leaders in corporate accounts payable

Realnoe Vremya compiled a ranking of Russian regions by the volume of organizations' accounts payable, including overdue

Photo: Реальное время

As of the end of April 2026, the total volume of accounts payable of Russian companies amounted to 141.6 trillion rubles. The largest amounts are in Moscow, the Moscow region, St. Petersburg, and Tatarstan; the smallest are in the Jewish Autonomous Oblast, Kalmykia, and Tyva. According to financial analyst Mikhail Belyaev, such debts do not always indicate the financial condition of firms; the indicator of overdue payables is much more significant, and here our republic ranked 11th. For more details on how accounts payable differs from accounts receivable and credit debt, and how delinquent buyers of certain goods are linked to overdue payments — in the material by Realnoe Vremya.

The Jewish Autonomous Oblast is the leader in the smallest volume of accounts payable

Based on the results of January-April 2026, the Jewish Autonomous Oblast (10.8 billion rubles) turned out to be the leader in the smallest volume of accounts payable in organizations. The top 5 also included the republics of Kalmykia (12 billion), Tyva (21.2 billion), Altai (33.9 billion), and Ingushetia (48.6 billion), according to Rosstat data. Let us emphasize that in the calculations, analysts did not take into account small businesses, credit institutions, government institutions, and non-credit financial organizations.

In 6th–10th places in the ranking were the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (51.9 billion), the republics of Adygea (53.6 billion) and Karachay-Cherkessia (62 billion), as well as the Kostroma Region (85.5 billion) and the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania (85.7 billion).

The total volume of accounts payable of Russian companies is 141.6 trillion rubles.



Реальное время / realnoevremya.ru





Recall that accounts payable, or, as they say among entrepreneurs, “payables," refers to all obligations taken on but not yet paid in business. In other words, this includes the money a company owes — to a bank for a loan, to the tax authorities, to suppliers, to employees, and to founders.

At the same time, it is important to understand that “accounts payable” and “debt on loans” are not the same thing. In the second case, a loan is only one type of “payables.” Here is an example: a furniture factory works on prepayment and receives money from a buyer for a wardrobe. After receiving the advance, the company begins to assemble the furniture, but from that moment on, the business has accounts payable to the buyer.

Accounts payable itself is a very “mobile” thing and cannot serve as an absolute indicator of a company's financial condition, as it reflects only its current obligations, and in analysis it is important to consider other indicators as well. This was told to Realnoe Vremya by financial analyst Mikhail Belyaev.

— It is important here to understand why the debt arose, whether the company has resources to resolve the situation, and to calculate the ratio of specific conditions. It is also worth considering that on the other side of the scale there is accounts receivable — what is owed to us. For example, we shipped goods to a warehouse, they were bought from us, but the money from the buyers has not yet arrived. It is important to understand that accounts payable can arise not from the results of the company's financial activities, but from an imbalance in cash flows. In other words, right now more money should leave us than should come to us at this moment. However, tomorrow everything will be different, since the money owed to us will fall on the balance sheet, — the publication's interlocutor explained.

The smallest amount of overdue debt was recorded for organizations in the Altai Republic

In turn, companies also have overdue accounts payable. The smallest amount of overdue debt was recorded for organizations in the Altai Republic (119 million), which rose from fourth to first place relative to the first ranking. In second place are companies in Sevastopol (558 million), in third — Mari El (585 million), in fourth — the Trans-Baikal Krai (1 billion), and in fifth — the Novgorod Region (1.3 billion rubles).

In sixth place for this indicator is the Republic of Adygea (1.5 billion), in seventh — the Kirov Region (1.7 billion), and in eighth — the Kostroma Region (1.8 billion). Closing the anti-top 10 are the republics of Tyva (2.1 billion) and Mordovia (2.3 billion).

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According to Belyaev, the presence of overdue debt is already a “warning sign” indicating that something is wrong with the enterprise. However, even in this case, such a factor does not necessarily indicate the company's inefficient operation.

— Sometimes this feature is explained by the fact that the firm has delinquent payers who have had a certain problem. In other words, the company is doing well, its products are in demand, but the buyers delayed payment, — the analyst explained.

He noted that in this case it is important to pay attention to the conditions specified in the contract. If the document provides for penalties for delay, then the enterprise may first be contacted via a “reminder letter," and then file a lawsuit.

Tatarstan took 11th place in terms of overdue accounts payable

Regarding Tatarstan separately, it should be mentioned that the republic took 11th place in terms of overdue accounts payable with a result of 79.6 billion rubles. This is 300 million rubles, or 0.4%, less than Bashkortostan, which ended up among the outsiders.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

We also add that the volume of overdue accounts payable in Tatarstan is 2.1% of the total amount of “payables.” In terms of the share of overdue accounts payable to the total amount of these debts, the republic ranked 25th among Russian regions. For comparison: the smallest shares are in the Krasnodar Krai (0.2%), Mari El (0.4%), and Sevastopol (0.4%), while the largest are in Ingushetia (76.1%), Kabardino-Balkaria (61.9%), and North Ossetia-Alania (58.1%).

Moreover, the average share of overdue accounts payable among companies across Russia was 4.6% of the total “payables.”

The outsiders in accounts payable and overdue debts are Moscow

As for the Russian regions with the largest volume of accounts payable, first places went to Moscow (58.5 trillion), St. Petersburg (14.9 trillion), and the Moscow Region (10.7 trillion).

Next are Tatarstan (3.7 trillion) and the Sverdlovsk Region (3.4 trillion). In 6th–10th places of the anti-top for accounts payable are the Nizhny Novgorod Region (2.8 trillion), the Krasnodar (2.7 trillion) and Krasnoyarsk (2.2 trillion) Krais, as well as the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug (2.2 trillion) and the Primorsky Krai (1.6 trillion).

Реальное время / realnoevremya.ru

If we consider the situation from the point of view of overdue accounts payable, the maximum amounts of underpayments were made by enterprises in Moscow (2.9 trillion) and St. Petersburg (718.1 billion), which, by the way, retained their “anti-leadership," as in the first case. At the same time, third here were companies in the Nizhny Novgorod Region (278.3 billion) instead of the Moscow Region.

Fourth in terms of overdue debts were companies in the Krasnoyarsk Krai (252.9 billion). Relative to the previous indicator, the region dropped four positions. Fifth was the Kemerovo Region (195.8 billion). In 6th–10th places are the Chechen Republic (168.8 billion), the Tula (155.5 billion), Sverdlovsk (121.2 billion), and Moscow (110 billion) Regions, as well as the Republic of Bashkortostan (79.9 billion).

Реальное время / realnoevremya.ru



