Filming of the movie “Ilham” has wrapped up in Kazan

The film is set to be completed by October

Final filming: Ilham sings on Finnish television. Cinematographer Rafik Galeev is filming.. Photo: Сергей Козлов

Today, at the TNV television studio, with the official presence of the acting Chairman of the State Council, Marat Akhmetov, filming of the movie “Ilham” was completed. Work on the film about the life of Tatar singer Ilham Shakirov lasted over seven months. The creative team, which recently returned from Bashkortostan, is now moving on to editing — the film is scheduled to be ready by October. For more details, see the material by Realnoe Vremya.

What makes Marsel Musavirov especially happy?

Filming of the movie began in late December — at minus 28 degrees Celsius, they shot an episode from the singer's wartime childhood. The start of the work was the most extreme, admits the project's producer, Niyaz Sabirov, who himself appeared in the frame several times and also, for example, drove a UAZ vehicle in the cold.

In terms of the number of locations, the film (which will also be presented as a three-episode series), written by Rustem Galiullin and Ildar Kiyamov, surpassed all possible Tatarstan productions, so special mention should be made of the work of production designer Alisa Galieva and costume designer Anna Nevzorova. And, of course, the chief producer, Alina Suleymanova.

— When I received the offer to film a movie about a legend of the Tatar people, a wonderful person, I gladly agreed, — recalls cinematographer Rafik Galeev. — It was challenging and interesting; we found new creative approaches. The material turned out well, and it will be of interest to the audience.

For the past seven months, Rafik Tagirov has lived in two cities. Сергей Козлов / realnoevremya.ru

The newborn Shakirov was played by Amir Lotkov — the boy is now nine months old. His on-screen midwife was film star Roza Khairullina. Young Shakirov was portrayed by Samat Valiullin, a student of the “Apush” studio at the V.I. Lenin Cultural and Leisure Center.

Today, the teenager met his adult version — Marsel Musavirov — at TNV for the first time. This day is particularly important for the actor from the Naberezhnye Chelny Drama Theatre — today he finally gets to remove his hair extensions. For seven months, he lived with capsule extensions (and that is no easy feat), performed in plays with them, sometimes working at a frantic pace: in the evening he was on stage — and in the morning, filming.

— During the work, I learned new details about his [Ilham Shakirov's] behavior, — says Musavirov. — During preparation, I thought about how to find common ground between him and my image. And then everything seemed to happen by itself. Sometimes I dreamed about the filming. After all, we shot with breaks; during that time, I started to miss it and even worry about how it would be to re-enter the filming process.

Today, one could also get acquainted with the wonders of prosthetic makeup. Сергей Козлов / realnoevremya.ru

And at the end of filming — “Ak Kalfak”

Today, the TNV filming pavilion was transformed into a Finnish television studio, filming an episode where Ilham Shakirov, having arrived on tour in Helsinki, gives an interview and sings the song “Ak Kalfak.” Director Oleg Kondrashov shouted “Action!” for the last time — and the episode was captured.

Shakirov's translator and romantic interest in this scene is Rakhilya, a Tatar woman from Finland. Her role was played by Milyausha Yuzayeva, a star of the Almetyevsk Theatre. In total, the film featured 74 professional actors: Fanis Ziganshin, Ildus Akhmetdyanov, Airat Arslanov, Saidash Sharapov, Alina Mudarisova, Rustyam Galiev, Bulat Zinnatullin, Ilnur Baynazarov. And also 800 extras: one could say that anyone who wanted to could appear in the film.

— During preparation, I studied materials, photographs, and worked on the accent. I was worried about how organic it would look. After all, this is a responsible and exciting job. This is my debut in feature film, — notes Milyausha Yuzayeva. — The team is very responsible; every minute counts; everything was clear. I liked that before filming, we talked, rehearsed, listened to my thoughts, and some were even accepted.

In addition, guests were shown the secrets of prosthetic makeup, which were needed to transform Shakirov's mother (played by Kamal Theatre actress Gulchachak Gayfutdinova). As Elina Shaykhutdinova, the only specialist in such makeup in Tatarstan, explained, the preparatory work took about a month. Silicone prosthetics, made from plaster casts of the actors' faces, were attached with superglue. Before filming, it was several hours in front of a mirror. The makeup had to be touched up periodically. Alina Suleymanova noted that Shaykhutdinova has a big dream — to open a department of prosthetic makeup in Kazan so that there are more experts in her profession.

Marat Akhmetov and Ilishat Aminov. Сергей Козлов / realnoevremya.ru

Who after Shakirov? Maybe Tukay?

The filming of “Ilham” took place not only in Tatarstan (in the Arsk and Vysokogorsky districts) but also in Bashkortostan — just a few days ago, the team returned from the Beloretsky district, where they recreated episodes of the tours in Kyrgyzstan. Working on such a film is not only a complex process but also an accumulation of experience through the involvement of a large number of departments.

— Ilham Shakirov is our nightingale, a great personality. Making a film about him is a great responsibility, — shared Ilishat Aminov, General Director of TNV. “It had to be done well. Now the editing and color grading process begins. And I think, Marat Gotovich, — he addressed the acting Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan, Marat Akhmetov, — if this film turns out well, it will not be the last. With such experience, we are ready to make films about other personalities as well.

As a final point, Ilishat Aminov smashed a plate with the names of all the main participants in the filming process. The premiere dates have not yet been announced, but it is known that the film should be ready by October.

— The 'New Century' Television and Radio Company is gaining solid experience in series production, — noted Marat Akhmetov. — But at the same time, I had doubts about the idea of a film about Shakirov. After all, series deal with abstract images, from plays and novels; these are not familiar characters to us, so we were ready to accept them as such. But Shakirov is a legendary singer who lived at the same time as us. So I had doubts — how would it turn out... The audience will be looking for the real Shakirov. Based on first impressions — I even shed a tear.

Akhmetov noted that the audience will also appreciate how well the actors were chosen. And he promised: if new topics emerge, we will continue: “After all, heroes like Shakirov elevate our people.”