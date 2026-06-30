Rustam Minnikhanov: “TAIF — success in implementing its plans, and the republic will provide full support”

The TAIF Group summed up its activities in 2025 and shared plans for the next decade

Photo: Роман Хасаев

The results of the financial and economic activities and the TAIF Group's participation in the republic's social programs in 2025 were summed up at the annual meeting of shareholders of TAIF JSC — the parent company of the diversified holding. The Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, took part in the meeting. For more details, see the material by Realnoe Vremya.

The main vector of 2025 — development and efficiency

The past year was a jubilee for the TAIF Group: 35 years had passed since the founding of one of the country's largest multi-industry holdings. And throughout the entire history of the Group's formation and development, its mission has remained and continues to remain unchanged: “to be in the forefront of enterprises ensuring the progress of Tatarstan and Russia.” In numbers, from 1995 to 2025 — the contribution of the TAIF Group's enterprises to the country's development exceeded 3.5 trillion rubles: this includes taxes, investments in infrastructure development, charitable projects, and work on environmental preservation.

Timur Shigabutdinov: “In the past 2025, the main vector of our work was the formula — 'Development and Efficiency.'". Роман Хасаев / realnoevremya.ru

In his speech, General Director of TAIF JSC Timur Shigabutdinov emphasized:

— Large-scale capacities require modern management. That is why in the past 2025, the main vector of our work was the formula — 'Development and Efficiency.'

A key element of the TAIF Group's sustainable development system is the health and safety of every employee and production facility. Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

As part of implementing this formula, emphasis was placed on increasing labor productivity (a strategy for organizational improvements has been developed and is being implemented). Active implementation of innovations is underway, with a large-scale production digitalization program at the core of the implemented portfolio. Special attention is paid to reliability management projects, including digital audit, continuous instrumental diagnostics, and dynamic planning of repair programs. Another key element of the sustainable development system is the health and safety of every employee of the Group's companies and directly of production facilities.

“TAIF retains the main thing — stable forward movement”

— The results could always be greater and better, — General Director of TAIF JSC Timur Shigabutdinov told journalists after summing up the TAIF Group's work for the past year. — 2025 was not easy for the country, the republic, and the company, as is every year. This includes significant pressure from international markets and a difficult domestic monetary policy. All this, of course, left its mark on the financial results. At the same time, 2025 showed that TAIF retains the most important thing: stable, steady forward movement. The results achieved are a solid foundation and the basis for the further strategic development of the TAIF Group until 2035.

Timur Shigabutdinov: “TAIF retains the most important thing: stable, steady forward movement.”. Роман Хасаев / realnoevremya.ru

The TAIF Group remains a socially oriented business. 2025 was no exception: the volume of social investments and charitable activities on a gratuitous basis at the end of the past year amounted to about 2 billion rubles in monetary terms. This includes support for the development of professional and amateur sports, investment in the preservation of historical and cultural monuments, and direct support for cultural initiatives.

Under the patronage of the TAIF Group are the basketball clubs “Krylya Barsa” and “Tulpar.”. Реальное время / realnoevremya.ru

Considerable attention is paid to targeted assistance to those in need — part of the tasks in this area has been delegated to the established charitable foundation “Sokrovennoe," which received the status of a socially oriented non-profit organization in 2025.

Rustam Minnikhanov: “TAIF-NK is a unique enterprise”

The Rais of Tatarstan highly appreciated the effectiveness of the TAIF Group's work, emphasizing that the republic both sees and values everything that has already been done and continues to be done for the modernization and improvement of production capacities. In particular, in oil refining.

The Rais of Tatarstan highly appreciated the effectiveness of the TAIF Group's work. Роман Хасаев / realnoevremya.ru

— TAIF-NK is a unique enterprise! Such a yield of light petroleum products! 91.3% from a ton of raw materials. The refining depth is 98.8%! Our second oil refining complex, TANECO, demonstrates indicators of 90% and 96%, respectively, but it is a completely new, modern complex, while TAIF-NK has achieved such results through modernization, — Rustam Minnikhanov emphasized to the meeting participants.

Rustam Minnikhanov: “TAIF-NK is a unique enterprise!”. Роман Хасаев / realnoevremya.ru

40% of straight-run gasoline (1.2 million tons), every fourth liter of diesel fuel (3 million tons), and 17% of gasoline (0.6 million tons) produced in 2025 in the Republic of Tatarstan were produced at the facilities of TAIF-NK JSC.

The TAIF Group's gas station network accounts for a third of all filling stations in the republic. Максим Платонов / realnoevremya.ru

The Rais of Tatarstan also noted that the TAIF Group's gas station network accounts for a third of all filling stations in the republic. The network's share of the Tatarstan retail fuel market exceeded 30% and remains a guarantor of continued stability in the retail fuel market of Tatarstan.

Rustam Minnikhanov: “TGK-16 is one of our main energy companies.”. Максим Платонов / realnoevremya.ru

He also emphasized the importance for the republic of the generating component of the TAIF Group:

— TGK-16 is one of our main energy companies. In terms of electricity, it may occupy about a quarter of supply volumes, but in terms of heat supply, it's already a much larger share (57% of consumption in Tatarstan — editor's note), — noted the Rais of the republic.

Rustam Minnikhanov: “TAIF is setting ambitious goals. The republic supports this”

As Timur Shigabutdinov noted in his report:

— In the current realities, our main task is to squeeze the maximum out of existing opportunities. To do this, we have built a clear system of tactical priorities:

Production safety and efficiency — strict process control and a lean approach to resources;

Market stability — maintaining guaranteed product sales in conditions of price volatility and logistical constraints;

Focus — implementation of organizational projects, digital transformation, and preservation of unique human resources;

The main vector — a confident start to the implementation of new large-scale investment projects.

Timur Shigabutdinov: “Many projects in this program are already being developed, and some are already being implemented.”. Роман Хасаев / realnoevremya.ru

Speaking about investment projects, Timur Shigabutdinov clarified that we are talking about the next large-scale stage of the Development Strategy of the TAIF Group companies, designed for the period until 2035:

— Many projects in this program are already being developed, and some are already being implemented. And the next stage of the strategic program will be updated every year.

Only for the period of 2026–2027, as the General Director of the TAIF Group's parent company said, extensive work is planned in the field of oil refining, improving the efficiency of reliability management, and achieving design indicators for refining depth and the yield of light petroleum products at TAIF-NK's production facilities. Great attention will be paid to the modernization of existing and the construction of new electricity and heat generation capacities. A relatively new direction for the TAIF Group will be immersion in the field of development.

Rustam Minnikhanov: “TAIF continues its work, its development, and sets ambitious goals for itself.”. Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

Summing up the meeting, Rustam Minnikhanov emphasized:

— We see what difficult conditions are taking shape: both financial and credit, and sanctions... but the company continues its work and development, sets ambitious goals for itself, and seriously expands its investments. We — the republic — very much appreciate this. Let us wish the company to implement all its planned plans. And the republic, for its part, will provide full support both in the implementation of these plans and in current activities.

The Rais of Tatarstan also expressed confidence that the difficulties faced by the republic's economy as a whole and by TAIF in particular are temporary. And with joint efforts, they will certainly be overcome. He thanked the management, shareholders, and workforce of the TAIF Group companies for their responsible work and wished them to achieve even higher results.

