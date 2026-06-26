Ranko Tepavcevic: “I tell the masters that they represent the cultural national team of Tatarstan”

Director of the Center for Unique Craftsmanship — on the first results of the center's work, the criteria for selecting residents, and bringing folk crafts to a new level

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

The Center for Unique Craftsmanship in Kazan became one of the main venues of the ASEAN forum held in Tatarstan. A large exhibition “Made in Tatarstan” was hosted there. This space is already operating at full capacity: foreign delegations, business and cultural representatives are getting acquainted with the unique traditions of the republic. Today, 58 residents have set up their workshops here, and the names of the first tenants of the new business center will be announced soon. Whether a compromise was found between the state's demands and the wishes of the craftspeople, what the economics of the Center for Unique Craftsmanship are built on, and how to assemble the “cultural national team of the republic” — Ranko Tepavcevic, Director General of the Autonomous Non-Profit Organization “Center for the Development of Creative Industries of the Republic of Tatarstan," told Realnoe Vremya in an interview.

“Synergy between business events and cultural programs”

— Ranko Slavkovich, just over a month has passed since the opening of the Center for Unique Craftsmanship. How do you assess the start of the center's work? What has been established, and what, in your opinion, needs adjustment?

— In this short period, many events of various formats have already been held — both cultural and educational. Work with the craftspeople, our residents, is ongoing. And most importantly, it is work with the public, because the facility is located in the city center and represents a kind of “living room” of Tatarstan. Interaction with residents of the city, the republic, and tourists who come is very important to us. The most important thing is for the Center for Unique Craftsmanship to become a point of attraction.

The numbers also indicate that we can achieve this goal. Thus, over 44 days of operation, the Center for Unique Craftsmanship has been visited by more than 232,000 visitors, averaging 5,286 people per day, and 485 various master classes have been held during this period.

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

Our facility is large and consists of several parts. In the near future, we will commission a new business block, which is one of the best in its segment in Kazan and Tatarstan. It is a modern Class A congress and office center with an area of 23,000 square meters, which will house office spaces, coworking areas for representatives of creative industries, a congress hall, 4 conference rooms, a conceptual gallery space, and an open terrace on the roof of the building with a stage...

The fact that we hosted the exhibition dedicated to the ASEAN forum also speaks to the high functionality of this space. The exhibition hall of two and a half thousand square meters, the congress and business center with a main auditorium and four halls with a capacity of up to one and a half thousand people will become a new point of attraction for all promising business events.

But most importantly, these business events can be combined with culture, because by opening the door, we immediately enter a cultural environment. This is precisely the synergy that is now emerging. This is what will create a completely new image of the Center for Unique Craftsmanship. The synergy between business events and cultural programs is exactly the format that should meet expectations.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

“For our children, we chose the Tatar language at school”

— This is a new field for you personally. Many perceive the Center for Unique Craftsmanship as a “place for creativity and craft," while you have a background in systematic, disciplined work with major sports projects. Is there no internal conflict between “creative freedom” and “strict management”?

— You know, as a foreigner who has lived here for 17 years, I find it very interesting to explore the culture of Tatarstan.

My wife and I instill in our children a respectful attitude toward the republic and its traditions. Even when it came time to choose a language to study at school, we chose Tatar.

As for my previous activities, the organization of the largest sporting events became possible thanks to cohesive teamwork, which led to the formation of Kazan's image as the sports capital of Russia. I also view my current work through the lens of sports. When communicating with our craftspeople, I often use sports terminology. I tell them that they already represent the “cultural national team of the republic.” And that is exactly the case. For many years, they have represented Tatarstan at various international exhibitions. Therefore, our common task is the development and promotion of the culture, cultural code, and traditions of Tatarstan. As in sports, we need preparation for this, so the craftspeople improve their skills, develop, explore, and it is also very important for me to be part of this process, to participate in the implementation of this grand project. I think that in the next couple of months we will see concrete results in this direction.

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

“Personnel development in the field of craftsmanship”

— How many residents have been able to establish their work at the Center for Unique Craftsmanship?

— The Center for Unique Craftsmanship is a home for craftspeople. Today, the space of the historical block of the Center for Unique Craftsmanship building, with an area of 31,000 square meters, houses 58 craft workshops in 16 areas of folk arts and crafts of the republic (77 residents — subjects of creative industries): potters, woodworking and wickerwork masters, artistic leather processing, national clothing tailoring, and many other areas. A blacksmith's workshop and a glassblowing workshop are planned to be launched in the near future.

They work, preserving culture, improving their skills, and simultaneously training new masters. It is very important to note that each workshop has a production area where craftspeople make their products, an area for master classes, and, of course, a sales area where visitors can purchase products.

— It was initially stated that the main task of the Center for Unique Craftsmanship is to pass on traditions to the younger generation. How has the process of teaching craft skills to young people been organized?

— Yes, one of the main vectors is education, work with children and youth. Since mid-May, the Center for Unique Craftsmanship has been running a cultural and educational program for schoolchildren, “Spend Your Summer with the Center for Unique Craftsmanship!” Over the past period, more than 300 children from 11 schools in Kazan participated in it, and over 30 training master classes were held in areas such as pottery, artistic leather processing, and souvenir production.

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

As for young people, the Center for Unique Craftsmanship facilitates knowledge transfer, mentorship, and practical personnel development. Universities, colleges, and technical schools are represented here, such as Kazan State Institute of Culture, Kazan Federal University, and the Feshin Kazan Art School, which implement a unique school of creative industry where 240 students are already studying. In this development trajectory, starting from school, continuing through the student period, and further through the entrepreneurship development program in the business incubator and business accelerator, we achieve the goal that is one of the most important — personnel development in the field of craftsmanship.

“The craftsman receives unique opportunities”

— At a meeting with entrepreneurs, the Rais of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, urged residents not to turn the platform into a “showroom.” At the same time, the craftspeople themselves say that so far the Center for Unique Craftsmanship resembles a museum, and they would like to sell. How can these two approaches be reconciled?

— I am confident that there is no contradiction here. The Center for Unique Craftsmanship was conceived as a center where each workshop is equipped with a production area. Of course, we understand that everything produced by craftspeople is produced for someone to buy. To this end, we are currently working on an important issue — the segmentation of our residents' products and work with the target audience, so that it is not presented only in a museum sense but also works in a consumer sense, meaning that when people have a request to purchase craft products, they can find any answer at the Center for Unique Craftsmanship. Speaking of segmentation, it should be noted that today more products are presented for women and fewer for men, young people, and children. It is also worth thinking about different price segments. It must be understood that for tourists it is one niche, for the local population another, for VIP guests a third. Therefore, thorough analysis is necessary.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

— What does a Center for Unique Craftsmanship resident receive?

— The craftsman receives unique accommodation conditions in the city center, in new modern premises fully equipped for their production, and an area for master classes that also operates on a daily basis. They receive the opportunity to form their own individual schedule of training events and organize work with the public to pass on knowledge and skills to a wider audience. They receive a unique daily sales area, as well as free participation in many events held at the Center for Unique Craftsmanship, including business ones, as guests, leaving the conference hall, immediately enter the Center for Unique Craftsmanship, and we already conduct cultural programs and tours of the Center for Unique Craftsmanship and visits to workshops as part of business events. This is a synergy that exists constantly.

We work together, on the same plane. For the sustainable operation of both the Center for Unique Craftsmanship and the craftspeople, we must constantly analyze our joint activities and interact with external stakeholders. These include the state, society, consumers, visitors, and tourists. In parallel with this, we need to work on our product line, which should be in a constant process of improvement. Because if we produce a product and no one buys it, then something needs to be done about it.

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

“No one is evicting anyone”

— The media reported that the management of the Center for Unique Craftsmanship might “evict” 26 out of 58 residents due to violations, particularly related to the absence of production on site. How do you comment on this information, does it correspond to reality?

— It does not correspond at all. I think this is the result of a misinterpretation of working correspondence. Any communication takes place in a living dynamic. The process of setting up the workshops is currently ongoing. There is a common task set by the leadership, and we are working on it together with the residents.

No one is evicting anyone. Excellent conditions for work and development have been created for the craftspeople, and modern fully equipped spaces have been provided in the city center. But in parallel, it should be said that certain criteria will be established for both the residents who have already started working and for new applicants. In the next couple of months, we will develop criteria for maintaining resident status. It must be understood that it is not enough to receive a preferential program and then simply be present at the Center for Unique Craftsmanship; one must fulfill certain tasks set by the state. The same criteria will apply to new participants in the project. There are many applicants; we receive new applications every day.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

— How many residents have been able to fully organize the production process on their premises?

— This is not a quick process, especially when it comes to such a large cluster. Everything goes through its standard life cycle, and every child that is born has a period of initial growth and development when it needs to go through certain “childhood illnesses.” So we, too, must go through the period associated with the launch of technological equipment and settings, and the completion of necessary details that allow for the organization of a full cycle. We are currently at exactly this stage. But about 70% of our residents have already fully established the process. There is also a second point related to understanding the product line.

We need to jointly monitor market needs so that people not only look and pass by but also give feedback to the craftsman, participate in master classes, and purchase products.

“Integration of the business and craft blocks”

— How is the economics of the Center for Unique Craftsmanship structured? What does the income consist of: how much do tenants pay, what additional revenues and subsidies are there?

— The republic provided the Center for Unique Craftsmanship with a starting amount sufficient to service and operate the facility and to ensure all working processes initially, but after some time, which is a few months or a maximum of six months, the facility must operate sustainably and independently. That is why we are launching the business center. It is still too early to say what percentage it is filled to. We are at the stage of reviewing applications and conducting competitive procedures. It will start operating immediately after the end of the ASEAN forum, and from July we will see the first residents of the business center. The event calendar has already been practically formed up to March-April of next year. The Center for Unique Craftsmanship website will start operating in test mode soon, where it will be possible to book master classes and use other services.

Craftsman tenants pay only for utilities — consumption of water, electricity, and heat is paid according to their own meters, based on the premises they occupy.

The task set before us is comprehensive, because the facility is large, 53,000 square meters, and modern in terms of all engineering systems and maintenance. The key to maintaining it lies in the synergy of the business and craft blocks. This will allow generating income and organizing the work of the entire cluster.

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

— It is known that special equipment was purchased for the Center for Unique Craftsmanship. On what terms can residents use it?

— That's right, in addition to their own equipment, craftspeople can also use the production equipment purchased for the Center for Unique Craftsmanship. This is especially relevant for craftspeople who are not residents of the center but can join the industrial coworking space, create their products by uniting with other craftspeople, and use this equipment. For example, anyone who does pottery can come and rent a kiln.

Our task is to expand the geography and number of craftspeople who can, one way or another, be in constant interaction with our facility.

As for the rules and conditions of use, this is a very important issue, and we are discussing it today with our craftspeople. It must be taken into account that any equipment can break down during operation. To solve this comprehensive task, it is primarily important for us to fully insure all property located here. In addition, to ensure that the center is constantly equipped with production and industrial equipment, we plan to introduce a rental payment system. We are talking about some kind of monthly payment. The amount has not yet been determined. We will try to make it affordable for the craftspeople. We plan to resolve this issue within the next 2-3 months.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

“We must look wider”

— What do you see the Center for Unique Craftsmanship as in 5 years?

— We were just thinking of making an interactive zone where schoolchildren and other visitors could record a message and send it to the future, five years ahead. Maybe we ourselves will participate in this act, since we are at the start of this project.

In a few years, we see the Center for Unique Craftsmanship as a creative cluster located in the center of Kazan, with its own fully formed agenda of annual major international festivals, exhibitions, fairs, and other events in all areas of the creative industry related to crafts. We see stable, sustainable work for our craftspeople. We see a large number of tourists and residents of Kazan and the republic coming to us. This is the scenario we are striving for.

Our goal is to create a program that, as a kind of hub, allows other craftspeople to integrate into the work, because residency does not imply only physical presence. The Center for Unique Craftsmanship is the main anchor site, but we must also pay attention to other cities and districts of the republic, know what is produced there, how it is developed, and what stage it is at. We must not forget that the Center for Unique Craftsmanship is not only the Center for Unique Craftsmanship but also a Center for the Development of Creative Industries.

We must look wider in order to create a full-fledged regional program for the development of the creative economy and increase the share of folk arts and crafts in it, which currently, as is known, is only 0.2%. Then it will be possible to talk about increasing export potential in this area.

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

The Center for Unique Craftsmanship is a multi-layered facility where craft, education, business, and culture intertwine. The development of each of these areas allows us to meet the needs of a wide variety of guests — from Kazan residents and residents of the republic to tourists and foreign delegations. We have already seen from the example of the ASEAN forum how the platform unites people, arouses lively interest, and receives high praise from international guests. It is here that the future of folk arts and crafts is being shaped, and cultural traditions are being preserved and enriched. And we are confident that the Center for Unique Craftsmanship will become a meeting point on the international stage — a place where Tatarstan shows its unique cultural code to the world.

