“This war should not have started”

Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Kazan on the War in the Middle East

On the night of April 8, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week truce with Iran. Associated Press sources reported that this was achieved thanks to China. Pakistan is also playing an increasingly important role in resolving the conflict, having declared its readiness to host peace talks. Mr. Xiang Bo, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Kazan, spoke in more detail with Realnoe Vremya about China's position on the conflict in Iran, commenting on recent statements and peace initiatives.

How do you assess the events taking place in the Middle East region, and how do they affect the international situation?

Currently, the Middle East region is undergoing great upheaval. The United States and Israel launched a military strike on Iran, and the fighting continues to escalate, which not only undermines regional peace and stability but also directly affects international energy, finance, trade, and shipping.

Can the conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel benefit any of the parties?

This war should not have started, and it will not benefit any party. The history of the Middle East has repeatedly proven: force does not solve problems; military clashes only breed new hatred and create new crises.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

What is China's position on the current situation in the Middle East?

China's position on the current situation is consistent, unequivocal, clear, and can be summarized in one sentence: ceasefire and end the war. China has consistently acted as a mediator to achieve this goal.

What specific diplomatic steps has China taken to resolve the situation?

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held intensive telephone conversations with the foreign ministers of regional countries and other states, clearly pointing out the need to uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, international law, and the basic principles of international relations, and called for an immediate ceasefire and cessation of hostilities to avoid further escalation of tension. China's Special Envoy for Middle East Affairs, Zhai Jun, made a series of visits to the UAE and other countries as part of shuttle diplomacy to carry out mediation work and take positive measures to ease tensions. At multilateral platforms, including the UN, China resolutely calls for an immediate ceasefire and end to the war. These intensive and systematic diplomatic actions have clearly outlined China's position on the situation in the Middle East.

It recently became known about a joint initiative of China and Pakistan aimed at resolving the conflict. What proposals did Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi make during negotiations with the Pakistani representative?

A few days ago, during talks in Beijing with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi put forward five proposals for restoring peace and stability in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East. They can be summarized as a call for: an immediate cessation of hostilities, the prompt launch of peace talks, ensuring the safety of non-military facilities, the safety of shipping lanes, and the supremacy of the UN Charter.

What is special about the proposals of China and Pakistan, and what is their goal?

This is the first systematic proposal by the international community to restore peace and stability in the region, setting a direction for the cessation of hostilities in the Middle East. The joint initiative of China and Pakistan is open to participation and support from all countries of the world and international organizations, to jointly contribute to forming a broader consensus and uniting efforts in the international community.

How is the conflict perceived in China?

The Chinese people deeply empathize with the pain currently being experienced by the peoples of the Middle East region. Because China itself has experienced war and suffered from it. We understand well: when a country lacks sovereignty and independence, when there is no national stability and development, there can be no question of the people's well-being.

What role do China and Russia play in maintaining global strategic stability?

China and Russia, as great world powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council, bear important responsibility for maintaining global strategic stability and promoting world development and peace. Both countries are strategically independent and closely coordinate their actions. It is precisely between China and Russia that the greatest strategic consensus and the closest interaction exist on important international and regional issues.

Михаил Захаров / realnoevremya.ru

What actions did the foreign ministers of China and the Russian Federation take immediately after the outbreak of hostilities and in the following months?

Immediately after the outbreak of hostilities, on March 1, the foreign ministers of China and the Russian Federation, Wang Yi and Sergey Lavrov, held a telephone conversation to coordinate their positions on the Middle East situation. And on April 5, the heads of the foreign affairs departments of the two countries held another telephone conversation, calling for an early ceasefire and a return to the political and diplomatic track.

What are China's intentions regarding cooperation with Russia to resolve the situation in the Middle East?

The Chinese side is ready to step up coordination and interaction with the Russian side, strengthen strategic cooperation, and thus contribute to easing the current situation and the early restoration of peace and stability in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East.

