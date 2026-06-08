“The success of the enterprise depends on your labor, professionalism, and unity”

On Chemist's Day, TAIF-NK JSC honored its best employees

Photo: Альберт Муклаков

On the occasion of Republic Chemist's Day, a celebratory event was held at TAIF-NK JSC, where the enterprise's best employees were recognized — true masters of their craft, whose work plays a significant role in the development of the petrochemical and oil refining industries. 120 people — from cleaners to department heads — received well-deserved awards for their contribution to the common cause.

A unique production facility deserves a unique team

The festive celebration on the occasion of Republic Chemist's Day is a good tradition at TAIF-NK JSC. Every year, the event brings together the best representatives of domestic oil refining.

And these are not empty words. Today, TAIF-NK JSC is a unique complex distinguished by highly complex technologies, innovative solutions, and scale of implementation.

As noted in his welcome speech by the General Director of TAIF-NK JSC, Alexey Khramov, behind the enterprise's successes stands a team of professionals who daily drive the economy, industry, science, and an entire sector forward.

General Director of TAIF-NK JSC, Alexey Khramov, noted that behind the enterprise's successes stands a team of professionals. Альберт Муклаков

“I would like to highlight TAIF-NK's Nelson Index. While the average value in Russia reaches 6%, ours is 12.8%. What does this mean? We work with unique technologies and units. This requires exceptional skills and knowledge from every employee. Regarding the yield of light petroleum products, back in distant 1995 it was only 36%, but currently it stands at 95-98%. A long way has been traveled. The increase in the yield of light petroleum products and production efficiency has grown threefold," emphasized Alexey Khramov.

There are also many achievements in the field of energy saving. In recent years, TAIF-NK JSC has saved 17.5 million kilowatt-hours and 514 thousand gigacalories. This represents approximately 3 to 7% of annual energy resource consumption. The enterprise has achieved a 14% reduction in natural gas consumption by implementing a unified scheme for collecting hydrocarbon gases from production facilities. These measures have ensured not only environmental sustainability but also additional financial profit. Work continues on production automation and the development of the scientific base for deep processing of heavy oil and oil residues.

The celebratory event on the occasion of Chemist's Day brings together the best representatives of the enterprise. Альберт Муклаков

“Today, we have a wonderful opportunity to emphasize once again: the success of the enterprise depends on your labor, professionalism, and unity," Alexey Khramov addressed those present in the hall. “Each of you is an important part of the team.”

A guiding star

Honored guests arrived to thank those whose dedication, experience, and commitment to the cause ensure the enterprise's success and the prosperity of Tatarstan's economy.

On behalf of the head of the Nizhnekamsk Municipal District (NMR), Mayor of Nizhnekamsk Radmir Belyaev, the employees of TAIF-NK JSC were congratulated by the Deputy Head of the NMR, Lenar Akhmetov. He presented certificates of honor and letters of gratitude signed by the mayor.

On behalf of the head of the NMR, Mayor of Nizhnekamsk Radmir Belyaev, the employees of TAIF-NK JSC were congratulated by the Deputy Head of the NMR, Lenar Akhmetov. Альберт Муклаков

“It is difficult to overestimate TAIF-NK's role in the life and destiny of Nizhnekamsk. This year, the city turns 60. You have always been, are, and will be for us a city-forming enterprise — a guiding star. If our enterprises do not develop, there can be no talk of developing small service businesses. Small businesses dream of being like you and strive to become your contractors and customers. I wish all employees of TAIF-NK good health and a peaceful sky above their heads. All the very best. Thank you very much!” thanked Lenar Akhmetov.

The Executive Director for Petrochemicals and Oil Refining of TAIF JSC, General Director of TAIF-SM LLC, Farid Minigulov, congratulated the employees of TAIF-NK JSC on behalf of the entire TAIF Group.

The Executive Director for Petrochemicals and Oil Refining of TAIF JSC, Farid Minigulov, congratulated the employees of TAIF-NK JSC on behalf of the entire TAIF Group. Альберт Муклаков

“TAIF-NK is a very complex plant: both technologically and technically. The people who know how to handle such equipment and technologies are the highest-level professionals. It can be said with confidence: there are no other such production facilities in the country, and perhaps in the world. Congratulations on the holiday. I am confident that in the current and next year, you will surpass your achievements!” wished Farid Minigulov.

The ceremonial moment

After the congratulatory speeches, the most pleasant part of the celebration began — the awarding of distinguished employees. For special achievements and merits in the fuel and energy complex, petrochemical industry, and heat supply, Andrey Aleshkin, a 5th category process unit operator at the Hydrogenation Products Processing Department of the HDPC and a veteran of the Special Military Operation, was awarded a Certificate of Honor from the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation. He served in the SMO zone for two years. After being discharged due to injury, he returned to his home enterprise.

Andrey Aleshkin, a process unit operator at the HDPC and a veteran of the SMO, was awarded a Certificate of Honor from the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation. Альберт Муклаков

“I am very touched, honestly, by this award. The TAIF-NK company pleases me with its attitude towards people and work. I really like working here," said Andrey Aleshkin modestly.

Indira Gilyazova, First Deputy Chief Accountant, was awarded a Certificate of Honor from the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Tatarstan. She has been working at the enterprise for 22 years, since the very beginning of her career.

Indira Gilyazova, First Deputy Chief Accountant, was awarded a Certificate of Honor from the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Tatarstan. Альберт Муклаков

“I am glad that the leadership of the republic highly appreciated my efforts. I want to thank my team. Without teamwork, it is difficult to achieve success. Oil refining is always in the spotlight; new technologies are constantly being introduced in this field. This provides valuable experience. Congratulations to all colleagues! May you have strong and healthy families, and may our children fulfill all their dreams and become professionals," wished Indira Gilyazova.

A Certificate of Honor from TAIF-NK JSC was awarded to Ildar Gabdulkhakov, shift supervisor at the Natural Gas Conversion Department of the HDPC. He decided to become a petrochemical worker back in childhood — his favorite subject was chemistry. After school, he trained as an operator. Until 2014, he worked at Nizhnekamskneftekhim. Then he moved to the HDPC, which was under construction at the time.

Ildar Gabdulkhakov, shift supervisor at the Natural Gas Conversion Department of the HDPC, was awarded a Certificate of Honor from TAIF-NK JSC. Альберт Муклаков

“I wanted to work at a new enterprise, with new equipment and a new team. Petrochemicals is a complex industry. But no matter what situations we find ourselves in, you must always remain calm, be judicious, and make decisions in a balanced and thoughtful manner — that is important. Thank you for recognizing my work; my family will be proud of me," admitted Ildar Gabdulkhakov.

In total, about 120 employees of TAIF-NK JSC received awards at various levels on this day. Another pleasant surprise for the participants of the celebration was the appearance of performers.

Advertisement by TAIF-NK JSC. Альберт Муклаков

The dance company “Granat” and the duo of Marina Bubekova and Dmitry Muratov performed for the production leaders.

