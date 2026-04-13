Marat Akhmetov: “We must be worthy descendants of Tukay”

Filming of the best reciters of the “Tatar sүze” competition for TNV took place at the Kamal theater

Photo: Артем Дергунов

Filming of the theatrical poetic performance “Tatar sүze — Tukay sүze” (“Tatar Word — Tukay's Word”) took place in the Eastern Hall of the Kamal Theater. It featured the best reciters of the “Tatar sүze” (“Tatar Word”) competition over the past five years. The result can be seen on the TNV channel on the birthday of the great Tatar poet.

“The young generation on stage now sounds more refined”

Preparations for April 26, when the republic will celebrate the 140th anniversary of the birth of Gabdulla Tukay, are in full swing. Filming of the performance “Tatar sүze — Tukay sүze” took place yesterday at the Kamal Theater. Its main participants were finalists of the international television competition of spoken word “Tatar sүze” and well-known Tatarstan artists. The organizer of the event was the “New Century” Broadcasting Company, together with the Commission under the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan on the preservation and development of the Tatar language and the native languages of the peoples living in the Republic of Tatarstan.

The “Tatar sүze” competition has been held since 2020. Last year, it received 4,500 applications from Russia and other countries. In total, over these years, there have been more than 30,000 applications.

The hosts of the evening were Kamal Theater actor Fanis Zigansha and “Shayan TV” host Maryam Zapparova. Joining them on stage were participants of the children's studio “Apush," who portrayed either young village residents or shakirds (students), combining clever dialogue-based mise-en-scènes with games. The script for the event was written by Albert Shakirov, and the director was Aliya Fayzrakhmanova, head of “Apush.”

Participants of the children's studio “Apush” took the stage, portraying either young village residents or shakirds, combining clever dialogue-based mise-en-scènes with games. Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

Zigansha, last year's winner among professionals, who performed the poem “Shagyr” (“The Poet”) at the beginning of the evening, noted:

— It is very fitting that this celebration will be shown on Tukay's birthday, because in the competition we most often recite his poems. His poetry contains works for different generations. The most interesting thing is that the same poem sounded different just 10 years ago. Accents and delivery change, and the most pleasant thing is that the young generation on stage now sounds more refined.

Poet, songwriter, educator

Indeed, artists of different ages performed on stage — from young Amir Gataullin from Naberezhnye Chelny (“Kyzykly shakert," “The Amusing Student”) to the experienced Rinat Kayumov from Bashkortostan, who performed “Kitmibez” (“We Will Not Leave”).

The poems alternated with music. The vocal ensemble of the Kazan Music College, for example, performed “Tugan avylym," Rustam Khusainov performed “Alluki," and Ameliya Feofanova performed “Tәftilәү.” These complex numbers were brilliantly executed.

Other poets were also heard during the evening. For instance, the Karimov-Nurmukhametov family from Tyulyachi read the poem “Bez millәtkә tap toshirmik” (“Let Us Not Shame the Nation”) by Bulat Ibragimov, ending by displaying an impressive family tree.

Zigansha was not the only professional, by the way. Time was found for Kamal Theater actor Ilnur Zakirov, Tinchurin Theater actor Artyom Piskunov (who not only recited but also performed with the “Apush” children), and poet Liliya Gibadullina also took the stage.

Tinchurin Theater actor Artyom Piskunov (who not only recited but also performed with the “Apush” children). Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

The evening had several finales. The song “Tukay sүze” (“Tukay's Word”) by Elmira Nizamova and Yoldyz Minnullina was performed by winners of the “Saylan” festival and Alina Sharipzhanova.

Representatives of the Volga region peoples read “Tugan tel” (“Native Language”) in Mari, Udmurt, Chuvash, and Tatar, and the celebration ended with a collective performance of the unofficial anthem of the Tatars.

The celebration ended with a collective performance of the unofficial anthem of the Tatars. Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

Tukay's banner

— I am very moved, — did not hide his emotions, Ilshat Aminov, General Director of TNV. — We have wonderful children, people who speak Tukay's language. The main result of these five years is that we have a generation that looks to the future, holding Tukay's banner high.

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

— Our language is Tukay's language, — noted Marat Akhmetov, Acting Chairman of the State Council of Tatarstan and Chairman of the Commission under the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan on the preservation and development of the Tatar language and the native languages of the peoples living in the republic. — Our year is the year of Tukay. And our word is Tukay's word. Because Tukay is our spiritual qibla. In every word, every poem of his, short or long, lies a deep philosophy.

— We are children who were born with Tukay, began to speak with him, with whom we grew up. We now live by Tukay's spirit, — he added. — More than a century has passed since his birth, but not a single word, not a single poem of his has lost any of its meaning. His thoughts are relevant to any era. We must be worthy descendants of Tukay, for he bequeathed that the Tatar people should live and prosper.

