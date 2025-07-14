Almost half of employers in Tatarstan face staff shortages

The greatest demand is in retail, medicine, and pharmacy

Staff shortages persist

In Tatarstan, there are 5.9 resumes per vacancy. The labour market norm is considered to be between 4.0 and 7.9. A figure below this indicates a sharp shortage of staff, while a higher figure suggests strong competition among job seekers. Despite these numbers, the republic continues to experience a shortage of personnel in many sectors.

“According to June results, the most acute staff shortages are observed in retail, where there are only 1.6 resumes per vacancy. In medicine and pharmacy, the figure is 2.8, and in sales and customer service, 3.9. These sectors account for 42% of vacancies in Tatarstan, meaning that nearly half the market is experiencing a shortage of staff,” Albina Sultanova, director of hh.ru Volga region, told Realnoe Vremya.

According to her, the highest competition among job seekers is observed in the fields of Strategy, Investment, Consulting — 29.1 resumes per vacancy; Arts, Entertainment, Mass Media — 26.9; and Senior and Middle Management — 22.1.

Staff shortages are forcing employers to lower their requirements for candidates. Over the past month, companies have posted approximately 31.9 thousand vacancies — 43% of which do not require any work experience.

“Typically, young job seekers are those on the market without work experience. Employers report the highest demand for candidates without experience in the field of Sales, Customer Service — 17%, or nearly one in five vacancies; among blue-collar workers — 12% of vacancies; in Transport, Logistics, and Transportation — 10%; Domestic and Support Staff — 10%; and Retail — 8%,” Sultanova concluded.

There is no longer a staff shortage in Russia

The situation in Russia as a whole is somewhat different. In May 2025, the unemployment rate in the country also hit a historic low, reaching just 2.2%. The previous record was set in October 2024 at 2.3%, according to the analytics company Euler.

However, unlike in Tatarstan, the labour supply in Russia has, for the first time since mid-2024, exceeded demand. This means that there is no longer a shortage of staff.

“On average, a Russian spends five weeks looking for a job — this is also a historic low,” the experts added.

However, despite the positive data, some indicators point to a possible cooling of the labour market. The number of vacancies per unemployed person remains below historical highs.

“Labour supply has slightly exceeded demand, but the excess is minimal — about 100,000 people across the country,” the analysts clarified.

It is important to note that the labour market situation varies across regions. In the eastern part of Russia, the demand for labour is significantly higher. For example, in the Amur Region, there are about 12 vacancies per unemployed person, while in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, there are around five. Elena Akhmedova, chief economist at Euler, explained the increased demand in the Amur Region by the preparation for the launch of a gas processing plant and a gas chemical complex.