“Bon voyage!”: TAIF-NK launched a marathon of good deeds in Nizhnekamsk

Oil refiners were among the first to help children get ready for school

An ocean of smiles, laughter, and unforgettable emotions from the first school gifts. The annual charity event “Help Get Ready for School” has started in Nizhnekamsk. According to tradition, JSC TAIF-NK opens the marathon of good deeds. On the eve of the new academic year, oil refiners presented backpacks with all stationery to children from low-income and large families. The presentation of school supplies turns into a real holiday with games, songs, and fairy-tale characters. All the details are in the “Realnoe vremya” material.

School teaches...

In the morning, the Center for Social Services “Mercy” was unusually crowded. Future first-graders, together with their parents, came to a holiday dedicated to the beginning of the school year. The children, a little worried, took their seats in the auditorium.

The puppet theater “Söyenech” opened the event. The actors staged the fairy tale “The Seven-Colored Flower”, which tells about the girl Zhenya. She fulfilled the dream of her friend Vitya — she helped him defeat a terrible disease so that he could walk again. Also, the children, together with the actors, sang, played, and guessed riddles. At the end of the theatrical performance, another surprise awaited the children.

Representatives of TAIF-NK JSC presented the children with stylish, practical backpacks, which already contained notebooks, diaries, drawing albums, colored paper, cardboard, pens, pencils, felt-tip pens, paints, pencil cases, and much more. Everything a student needs for learning.

— Dear children, respected parents! The long-awaited and magical holiday, September 1, Knowledge Day, is coming soon. On this day, a new stage in life will begin for everyone — both children and parents. Children, you will go to school, become first-graders. I want to wish you to study only with excellent and good grades. Your favorite teachers will meet you. You will make a lot of new friends. At school, you will gain a variety of interesting knowledge that will definitely be useful to you in the future. I wish you that your studies are easy, your lessons are interesting, and your breaks are always fun. Bon voyage! Allow me, on behalf of TAIF-NK, to present you with gifts that will definitely help you study well, — said Vladimir Gatonok, assistant to the general director for general issues of JSC TAIF-NK, addressing the young audience.

Deputy Director for Social Issues of the “Mercy” Center Natalya Khramova emphasized that JSC TAIF-NK employees are traditionally the first to respond to the call for help.

— The charity event “Help Get Ready for School” is held throughout the republic. The Nizhnekamsk region is also not left behind. Now many children's fathers are in the special military operation zone, mothers need our support. There are also many large and single-parent families. It takes at least about twenty thousand rubles to send a child to school. TAIF-NK's support is very significant. This is a great help for families, — admitted Natalya Khramova.

“The children are happy, and so are we!”

Having seen their school backpacks, the children began to look at their contents with interest. Six-year-old Bogdan admitted that the backpack turned out to be even more beautiful than he expected.

— I really like the color of the backpack — it's so boyish, — the future first-grader said with a smile.

— Thank you very much! The children are happy, and so are we! We thank TAIF-NK for supporting us in preparing for school, — added his father Alexey Udiyarov.

Seven-year-old Alina Blokhina is also happy with her new gift. The girl is going to the first grade of school No. 33 this year.

— Girls have pink backpacks, with a cute little bear on them. I really liked my new backpack, — said Alina, not hiding her emotions.

— I also really liked it! — supported Alina her future classmate Emilia Samigullina.

— Our family is sincerely grateful to TAIF-NK. We have three children, and they all go to school. Preparing a child for the school year costs a lot of money. A new backpack costs about five thousand rubles, and you also need a lot of stationery. To buy everything you need, you have to spend a lot from the family budget, — said Emilia's mom.

Making the world a little better

This is not where the good deeds of JSC TAIF-NK ended. On the same day, the oil refiners also handed over school backpacks with stationery to one of the political parties. Then its representatives will give them to children from low-income and large families living in rural areas.

— The goal of the “Help Get Ready for School” campaign is to support families in difficult life situations, to help children start the school year on an equal footing with their peers — with a full backpack. Thanks to caring citizens, as well as enterprises such as JSC TAIF-NK, which was one of the first to provide support and assistance, first-graders in the city and Nizhnekamsk region can go to school with joy. And parents have been relieved of the financial burden of collecting their children for September 1, — noted the head of the public reception office Marina Sharifullina.

Recall that the charity event “Help Get Ready for School” in the Republic of Tatarstan started in 2007. Over the years, hundreds of thousands of children have received the necessary support before the start of the school year. JSC TAIF-NK also makes a significant contribution to this good cause, actively supporting the younger generation and making this world a little better.