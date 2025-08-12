Always on Alert: The Strongest Teams Identified in the “TAIF-NK” Fire Relay Race

28 teams representing all departments of the enterprise competed for the victory

Employees of JSC “TAIF-NK” took on the role of firefighters — quickly putting on gas masks and running a 100-meter sprint, knocking down targets with water jets, climbing over fences, and battling open flames. The company held its traditional fire relay race competition for the JSC “TAIF-NK” Cup. Who turned out to be the fastest, most agile, and theoretically best-prepared this year — in the coverage by “Realnoe Vremya.”

On guard against fire

The fire relay championship began with a ceremonial lineup. The honor of raising the flag was given to the 2024 champions — Department No. 02 KGPTU.

“Today, as per a good old tradition, we have gathered here to identify the strongest fire teams among our company’s divisions. I see everyone is ready, with a spirited mood and good energy. I wish everyone good luck,” addressed Anton Nikolaev, Deputy Chief Engineer for Industrial Safety, Environmental Protection, and Occupational Safety at JSC “TAIF-NK,” before the start.

28 teams of five people each competed for the victory. The relay included four main stages. The fastest participants started first. They had to quickly put on gas masks and run 100 meters. The second stage tested the most agile, who had to knock down a target with a water jet from a fire hose. At the third stage, the most nimble overcame a high fence. The final stage was for the bravest, who fought open flames in full protective gear, using fire extinguishers.

Kirill Anisimov, a technological pump operator from Department No. 01 KGPTU, is a seasoned competitor, participating in his eighth competition. He proudly calls his team “The Eagles.” This year, Kirill finished the relay, battling fire in firefighting gear.

“The stage I participated in was easy and posed no particular difficulties. The task was to take a fire extinguisher and put out the fire source. I succeeded and am very happy about that,” he admitted.

First and foremost — industrial safety and occupational health

For JSC “TAIF-NK,” industrial safety and occupational health are priority areas. The strategic goal is to achieve high results in accident-free operations and environmental protection.

“At ‘TAIF-NK,’ every employee is trained to behave correctly in emergency situations. Throughout the year, all employees of explosive-risk productions undergo fire safety training. They learn how to properly use primary fire extinguishing equipment, the basics of fire safety, correct actions when detecting a fire source, and the properties of flammable materials. Employees attend briefings and pass exams,” emphasized Anton Vakhotin, Head of the Production Control Department for Industrial Safety.

Fire relay competitions are held annually under the close supervision of professional firefighters, who evaluate participants' actions. It is especially worth noting that JSC “TAIF-NK” provides comprehensive support to firefighting units throughout the year, allocating funds for new equipment, specialty clothing, and facility maintenance.

“This event is extremely important because before professional firefighters arrive, these guys are the first to face the fire. They need to properly plan their actions, report the emergency to special services, and take all possible measures. In this relay, after a year of hard training, employees demonstrate their skills — moral and psychological resilience, as well as physical endurance,” emphasized Stanislav Bannikov, Head of Fire Station No. 91.

New Records

After all the challenges, it was time to sum up the results. Awards were presented by Maxim Novikov, General Director of JSC “TAIF-NK.”

“First of all, I want to thank everyone for participating. This is very important because professionalism grows only through a systematic approach and consistency. The skills you acquire in training can also be useful in everyday life. Thank you for supporting TAIF-NK’s strong sports spirit and showing your professionalism. Everyone should have a sporting interest that constantly grows. To the teams that didn’t place today, I wish you victory next year,” he addressed the participants.



The most theoretically prepared participants of this year's championship were:

Operator of technological units from Department No. 03 KGPTU, Ilnaz Tuktamyshev — third place

Operator of technological units from Department No. 05 KGPTU, Alexey Lazarev — second place

Operator of technological units from Department No. 02 KGPTU, Denis Murzin — winner, who answered all questions brilliantly and quickly.

Third place in the fire relay was taken by Department No. 03 NPP.

“TAIF-NK is a great organization. Thanks to the management for giving us the opportunity to participate in the fire relay. Our team is physically fit and motivated to achieve results. Everyone did great!” shared Ilnaz Valiev, captain of the Department No. 03 NPP team after the award ceremony.

Second place went to the team from Department No. 11 KGPTU. The top podium was taken by last year’s champions, the fighters of Department No. 02 KGPTU. All winners and prize-winners received cups, medals, diplomas, and cash prizes.

“This year, we set a new record, improving our results. Everyone did well and performed their stage properly and efficiently. We’re very happy with this result. It is always pleasant to receive cups and awards,” admitted Ramil Shayakhmetov, captain of the winning team and shift supervisor of Department No. 02 KGPTU.

However, it is too early to conclude the sports competitions. The winners from Department No. 02 KGPTU will represent JSC “TAIF-NK” at the first fire relay competition among enterprises in the Nizhnekamsk industrial hub, which will be held in September this year.