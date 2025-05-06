‘The departed car brands will not return anytime soon under any circumstances’

Rumours about the return of South Korean automakers: truth or hide-and-seek?

Amid Russian-American negotiations, the South Korean manufacturer Hyundai expressed a desire to return to the Russian market, and Rosstandart registered at least six Kia trademarks. However, according to experts, the implementation of these plans may be hampered by Chinese brands that have already occupied a significant part of the market. Read about if Hyundai and Kia will be able to gain a foothold in the Russian market again in the report of Realnoe Vremya.

Production assets as a magnet for return

The South Korean concern Hyundai Motor Group, which owns the Hyundai, Genesis and Kia brands, is allegedly considering the possibility of returning to the Russian market. This was reported by the South Korean agency Yonhap. According to media reports, the resumption of Russian-American dialogue prompted the corporation to look for ways to restore its operations in Russia.

Since early 2025, Rospatent has registered six trademarks of the Kia automobile brand. This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the agency's data. Based on the information provided in the documents, the Koreans filed applications last fall, and they were approved only now. The trademarks will be valid until 2034.

The potential return of Hyundai and Kia could become another example of the successful restoration of an automobile brand on the Russian market. For example, the experience of Renault, which formally left Russia, but continues to indirectly influence the situation through technology and connections with Moskvich brand, shows that leaving the market is not always final.

The case of Volkswagen is also noteworthy: despite the official departure, the concern's cars are massively supplied to Russia through parallel imports, and distributors in neighbouring countries receive support from VW representatives, which may indicate preparations for a possible return. These examples demonstrate that with the right strategy, it is possible to re-enter the Russian market even after a long break.

“The departed auto brands will not return anytime soon under any circumstances. Only for licensing models, the shortest period is eight months, that is, they will not return this year,” Director of the Digital Deal Development Department at eCredit Daria Timchenko told Realnoe Vremya.

The growth of Chinese brands and their advantage

During the absence of Hyundai and Kia on the Russian market, Chinese automakers have significantly strengthened their positions. According to analysts, their share has reached about 60% of the new passenger car market. The growth of brands such as Chery, Haval and Geely, which are actively increasing sales, is especially noticeable. For example, the Chery Tiggo and Haval Jolion models have become some of the most popular among Russian buyers. This creates serious obstacles for Korean companies that are planning to return.

Chinese cars attract buyers not only with their modern design and technology, but also with their affordable price. At the same time, their equipment often surpasses similar cars from other countries. For Hyundai and Kia, this means that they will have to either reduce prices to compete with the Chinese, or offer unique benefits — for example, an extended warranty, additional equipment or special service conditions. Without this, it will be extremely difficult to regain their previous positions in the market.

Time is working against the Koreans

Daria Timchenko believes that the return of the departed auto brands will require significant effort and negotiations:

“I would start with what prices they will return at. The recycling fee is growing, we have an increase scheduled until 2030. Will they import cars from abroad, and will these Kia Rio and BMW X3 compete with Chinese cars? I think the market will decide. If the client pays, the dealer will gladly import the car. So far, the price forecast is sky-high. They will not launch production quickly. Now some things are already occupied, some are idle, the competition will be serious, and without support they will most likely not be able to sell their cars.”