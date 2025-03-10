In January, industrial production in Tatarstan grew by almost 5% due to farmers and the fuel and energy sector

Manufacturing grew by 10.5%

According to the Russian Statistics Service, in January 2025, industrial production in Tatarstan grew by 4.9% compared to January 2024 (index — 104.9). However, compared to December 2024, volumes decreased by 19.6% (index — 80.4).

Details by industry:

Mining production decreased by 2.8% compared to January 2024 (index — 97.2) and decreased by 6.6% compared to December (index — 93.4).

Manufacturing was the key growth driver, increasing its figures by 10.6% year-on-year (index — 110.6). In monthly terms, it decreased by 26.2% (index — 73.8).

In electricity, gas and steam supply showed a decrease of 2.7% compared to January 2024 (index — 92.7) and growth of 2.2% compared to December (index — 102.2).

Water supply and waste collection added 1.4% compared to January 2024 (index — 101.4) and decreased by 13.4% compared to December (index — 86.6).

The agricultural sector demonstrated steady growth:

Cattle and poultry for slaughter (live weight) reached 30,500 tonnes (+13.2% compared to January 2024).

Milk production increased to 136,900 tonnes (+7.6% year-on-year).

Egg production (chicken) amounted to 115.3 million pieces, which is 17.5% higher than in January 2024.

At the same time, based on the report, the volume of work in construction decreased by 10.3% compared to January 2024 (index — 89.7), amounting to 27.2 billion rubles. This contrasts with the dynamics of the Volga Federal District, where the industry as a whole grew by 27.2% (index — 127.2). The decline in Tatarstan may be due to seasonal factors, such as adverse weather conditions, or the redistribution of resources to long-term projects.

Tatarstan's industry began to grow in the fall of 2024

Recall that Tatarstan's industry, despite sanctions and a high key rate, showed good results in 2024. According to Rosstat, the industrial production index in the country in 2024 was 104.6% compared to 2023.

In 2024, Tatarstan shipped goods and services in industry worth 5.7 trillion rubles: 4.1 trillion rubles in manufacturing and 1.3 trillion rubles in mining.

In the first half of 2024, Tatarstan's industry showed weaker indicators, and in May 2024, a drop in industrial production was recorded compared to the same month last year. But in the fall, the situation unexpectedly (despite the increase in the key rate) changed — and in September, Tatarstan's industry grew by 13.1% compared to the same period in 2023, in October — by 14.1%, in December — by 12.5%. In total, this made it possible to significantly improve the indicators for the year.