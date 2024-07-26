‘The incidence of whooping cough, measles and enterovirus infection is increasing in Tatarstan’

Russia’s consumer rights protection watchdog about the situation with infectious diseases in the republic

Photo: Максим Платонов

The Tatarstan office of Russia’s consumer rights protection watchdog has registered a rise in the incidence of whooping cough, measles and enterovirus infection, Realnoe Vremya was told in the office. A particularly alarming situation is developing in Kazan with more than half of all regional cases. According to experts, the peak activity of these infections usually occurs in mid-summer and early autumn. Associate Professor of the Department of Children's Infectious Diseases of Kazan State Medical University Khalit Khayertynov explained how to protect from enterovirus infection during the outbreak period. Read more details about it in a report of Realnoe Vremya.

A rise in seasonal infections in Tatarstan — half of the cases are in Kazan

“Infectious diseases are known for their cyclical course. Currently, there is an increase in the incidence of whooping cough, measles and enterovirus infection in the Republic of Tatarstan, the Tatarstan office of Russia’s consumer rights protection watchdog told Realnoe Vremya.

In general, more than 50% of all cases of disease are detected in the capital of Tatarstan.

Whooping cough

During the first half of this year, 1,044 cases of whooping cough were registered in Tatarstan. This is 11 times more than during the same period last year.

The incidence was registered in 35 municipalities of the republic, including in Kazan where 53% of all cases were detected.

Most of the patients are school-age children. Studies conducted by the Research Institute of watchdog have shown that immunity after vaccination against whooping cough weakens in 5-7 years. In this regard, it is recommended to perform revaccination for children over 4 years of age. Already 41,380 children aged 6-7 years have received a booster vaccine.

Measles

During the same period, 215 cases of measles were registered, which is 2.9 times more than during the same period last year.

The surge in the incidence occurred in January-March when 82% of all cases were registered. It is noted that the disease spreads to a greater extent among unvaccinated people than among those who have been vaccinated. Cases of the disease were registered in 22 municipalities of the republic, and 52% of the patients were residents of Kazan.

The watchdog emphasises that vaccination is the most effective way to prevent measles.

Enteroviruses

In the first half of 2024, 64 cases of enterovirus infections were registered. This is twice as much as during the same period last year. All outbreaks of the infection were isolated.

The incidence of enterovirus infections was registered in five municipalities of the republic. 83% of cases were detected among residents of Kazan. 95% of the patients are children under the age of 14, of which 69% are children under two years of age.

Peak incidence occurs in July-September

In a conversation with Realnoe Vremya, chief visiting specialist in infectious diseases in the Ministry of Health Care of Tatarstan and Associate Professor of the Department of Children's Infectious Diseases of Kazan State Medical University Khalit Khayertynov said that the infection is transmitted through the faecal-oral route like most intestinal infections.

This can happen through water, dirty hands and to a lesser extent through food. There is also a chance of catching the infection through air,” Khayertynov clarified.

Khalit Khayertynov: “You can get sick in a simple river if you accidentally drink water from it. Those cases are especially dangerous when there is no current in the water — other infections also develop there”. Елизавета Пуншева / realnoevremya.ru

Enteroviral infections include various types of viruses such as:

Coxsackie A and B;

Echoviruses (from English ECHO — Enteric Cytopathogenic Hyman Orphan — intestinal cytopathogenic human viruses);

Polioviruses, including the causative agent of poliomyelitis;

Non-typeable enteroviruses.

There are a total of 71 serotypes of human enterovirus.

“The peak incidence occurs in July-September,” Khayertynov notes. “At the same time, both adults and children can get sick, but most diseases are registered among children.”

According to an associate professor of the Department of Children's Infectious Diseases, EVIs are widespread and people suffer from them both in the south of the country and in our latitudes. In total, the infection has about ten forms.

EVIs are widespread, and people suffer from them both in the south of the country and in our latitudes. The disease can occur either in a single case or as an outbreak in a certain area or community