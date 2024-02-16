Rustam Minnikhanov meets Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran

Photo: provided by the Tatarstan's rais press service for realnoevremya.ru

The rais of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, has held a meeting with Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade of the Islamic Republic of Iran Abbas Aliabadi. This was reported by the press service of the Tatarstan leader.



“Tatarstan companies have implemented projects in Iran over the years. Today we are developing cooperation with Daric, a partner of the KAMAZ auto giant. There is great interest in developing energy projects with Mapna, as well as in the automotive industry with Iran's largest manufacturer, Iran Khodro. In order to create the necessary conditions, a branch of Mir Business Bank, which is a branch of Bank Melli Iran, was launched in Kazan last year," Minnikhanov said.

provided by the Tatarstan's rais press service for realnoevremya.ru

He stressed that in the first nine months of 2023, the trade turnover between Tatarstan and Iran increased 1.5 times compared to 2022 and amounted to $162 million. According to him, Tatarstan is interested in supplying KAMAZ trucks, helicopters and passenger ships, petrochemical products and mineral fertilisers, oil and gas production equipment and compressors, refrigeration equipment, food and agricultural goods, medical and pharmaceutical products to Iran. Besides, the republic hopes to expand imports of Iranian goods.



Minnikhanov invited Abbas Aliabadi to Kazan and noted that cooperation could be discussed in detail at the Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum International Economic Forum in May 2024.

Let us remind that that the rais of Tatarstan arrived in Iran on 14 February. His trip includes official meetings and business negotiations in the capital Tehran and in the city of Isfahan.