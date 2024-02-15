Phygital sport might be included in educational programmes

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov

Phygital sport can be included in educational programmes. Tatarstan Sport Minister Vladimir Leonov said this at a press conference replying to a question to Realnoe Vremya’s correspondent.

According to Leonov, a lot will depend on how the Games of the Future will be held and how popular they will be among spectators. “It seems to me that the future certainly lies with phygital sport,” he stressed.

Leonov noted that the philosophy of the Games of the Future is that everybody involved in cybersport should go back to classical games, this is why a mixture of game areas is important. For this, organisers are modernising rules today. The preparation for the BRICS Games is underway now. The programme include phygital basketball and football. Many applications have already been submitted, foreigners are showing great interest, Leonov claimed.