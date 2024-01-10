Over 170k tourists visited Tatarstan during New Year holidays

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov

Over 170.000 tourists visited Tatarstan during the New Year break, which is 5% more than during the same period last year. Chairman of the State Committee for Tourism Sergey Ivanov said this at a briefing dedicated to the summary of the New Year holidays.

According to him, citizens from almost all regions of the country visited the republic. Most of them arrived from Moscow and Saint Petersburg, he added.

Ivanov noted the most popular tourist sites — Raifa Monastary was visited by over 60.000 people, Tatar Santa’s residency — was by 4.500 people (30% more than last year) and Wild Farm eco-park.

realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov

Also, the chairman of the State Committee for Tourism said that the average hotel occupancy rate in Tatarstan was over 75% from 31 December 2023 to 8 January 2024, it reached 100% during peak dates.

It should be reminded that Kazan ranked third in a rating of cities in accommodation book for the New Year holidays. 5% of all travellers booked hotels and other accommodation facilities in the Tatarstan capital during the January break. At the same time, the average booking price was 8.700 rubles a day. Tatarstan glamp site owners had said before the holidays the occupancy rate was almost 100% for New Year’s eve and the holidays.