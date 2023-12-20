‘Our key foreign economic partners’: CIS leaders visit Tatarstan stand at Russia International Forum

Tatarstan Day at Russia International Exhibition Forum is behind but the republic’s stand continues being in the limelight. On 18 December, it was visited by leaders of CIS countries who were presented the region’s economic and industrial potential. Read more about it in Realnoe Vremya’s report.

“We successfully develop the cooperation with companies and organisations from CIS”

Rais of the republic Rustam Minnikhanov welcomed guests next to Tatarstan’s stand. State Council Chairman Farid Mukhametshin said he was at the exhibition site in Moscow explaining the reason why he was absent at the 50th session of Parliament.



He also announced a meeting between Rustam Minnikhanov and the head of the Russian government. He visited the stand of Tatarstan together with other representatives of CIS cabinets of ministers.

“The Tatarstan rais couldn’t participate in the meeting because today he will be meeting Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on current issues,” Farid Mukhametshin claimed at the State Council meeting.

The prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan as well as vice premiers of Armenia and Turkmenistan led by Mikhail Mishustin visited the stand of Tatarstan, the press service of the rais of the republic said. Rustam Minnikhanov told them about the cooperation of the region with the member states of the commonwealth.

“The Commonwealth of Independent States are our key foreign economic oartners. We successfully develop the cooperation with companies and organisations from CIS with the support of our country’s President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin,” claimed Rustam Minnikhanov thanking the attendees “for the personal attention to cooperation development issues.”

Tatarstan’s foreign trade with CIS countries rose by 15% and reached $2.5 billion

Rustam Minnikhanov reminded me about the results of 2022. According to him, Tatarstan’s foreign trade with CIS countries rose by 15% and reached $2.5 billion last year, and regular visits of CIS delegations — both their executives and businesspeople.



Belarus turned out to be among the most active CIS partners of Tatarstan. External commodity turnover between it and Tatarstan was $818 million in 2022.

Kazakhstan is also in the top 5 CIS partners of Tatarstan. Commodity turnover between Tatarstan and Kazakhstan is assessed at $759 million. Nowadays the republic has agreements with governments of some of its regions.



Uzbekistan was also an active partner of Tatarstan last year — commodity turnover rose by 20% and reached $291 million. The republic created industrial parks, opened a branch of Kazan Federal University and some joint ventures together.



The biggest growth of external trade turnover was registered in Kyrgyzstan. In totalled $161 million in 2022.

Tatarstan also cooperates with Azerbaijan — the countries created a local lorry production factory, set up their leasing, etc. Their external commodity turnover is evaluated at $125 million.

There is active cooperation with Turkmenistan. In general their external trade turnover is $46 million. As the press service of the republic’s rais specifies, this indicator has shown 41% growth in 2023.



Tatarstan cooperates with Armenia as well. Their commodity turnover is $34.6 million in 2022. Products of a number of enterprises is supplied from the republic to the region.



Positive dynamics are seen in the cooperation between Tatarstan and Tajikistan — 50% rise. According to the latest data, commodity turnover is $31 million.

CIS Council session in Moscow

It should be reminded that CIS representatives arrived in Moscow for a CIS Council meeting. As Mikhail Mishustin explained when opening it: this is “a good opportunity to sum up the results and make plans for the future.”



President of Russian Vladimir Putin welcomed the audience and paid attention to the fact that the development of cooperation in cultural and humanitarian areas was the topic. According to him, integration processes in CIS are based on the cultural links and the spiritual closeness of our peoples, human resources and centuries-old common history of living in inside the country are in its foundation.



“This is why it is natural enough that during Russia’s presidency in the Commonwealth, which will start from 1 January, we’re planning to continue and develop a big number of joint events in different areas such as art, education and science, including using resources of the CIS Interstate Fund fir Humanitarian Cooperation,” said Vladimir Putin.