‘TAIF-NK is a united force, where Tatarstan oil enters at the input and high-quality products emerge at the output’

On Chemist’s Day, the oil refining company honours its best employees

Photo: Артем Рябов

A solemn ceremony has been held at TAIF-NK JSC to honour employees on the occasion of Chemist’s Day. Well-deserved awards were presented to fitters repairing technological equipment, instrument technicians, process unit operators, metrologists, machinists, electric and gas welders, and turners — around 200 people in total. The report by Realnoe Vremya highlights those who sustain the oil refining industry of Tatarstan.

Chemist is a vocation

Before the awards ceremony began, a slight sense of anticipation filled the hall. The honourees knew only that they would be congratulated on Chemist’s Day. However, the specifics of who would receive which awards remained a secret until the very end.

The atmosphere was lightened by Director General of TAIF-NK JSC, Maxim Novikov. With his characteristic humour and warmth, he congratulated his colleagues on their professional holiday.

Before the awards ceremony began, a slight sense of anticipation filled the hall. Артем Рябов

I am often asked which professional holiday we should be associated with: Chemist’s Day or Oil Worker’s Day? On 1 October 1980, the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR issued a decree establishing state international holidays, among which was Day of Workers in the Chemical and Petrochemical Industry. For my part, I have long ceased to separate refineries, gas processing plants, and catalytic reforming units. There is not a single refinery that does not direct its capacity towards petrochemicals. LPG and naphtha form the foundation — one of the pillars of TAIF-NK. The other is the production of high-quality fuels. For us, this is not merely a physical process. We apply chemistry to the fullest. We produce high-quality commercial petrols, jet fuel, and diesel fuel. TAIF-NK is a united fist, where Tatarstan oil enters at the intake and high-quality products emerge at the output,” Maxim Novikov emphasised proudly.

In his view, liquefied hydrocarbon gases and naphtha are invaluable resources for the petrochemical industry. These products play a key role in the global challenges of oil refining. TAIF-NK also takes pride in its high-quality petrols, jet fuel, and diesel fuel.

Which awards each person would receive remained a secret until the very end. Артем Рябов

“Another one of our strengths is the petroleum residue. It was previously considered low-margin, but TAIF-NK has implemented a unique project — launching the KOGG unit. This completes the cycle of deep oil processing. In three months, we managed to extract 94.8% of light petroleum products from one tonne of raw material. This deserves applause. I want to congratulate you on Chemist’s Day. We are one family, and maintaining this unity is the most important thing. Much work lies ahead of us. We strive to keep pace with the times by adopting new technologies and developing international quality standards," concluded Maxim Novikov, the director general of TAIF-NK JSC.

“TAIF-NK gave me everything”

Marina Kamelina, the deputy mayor of Nizhnekamsk, came to congratulate the oil refiners on their professional holiday. According to her, the city is developing, and whereas Nizhnekamsk was once known solely as a city of chemists, it is now called the capital of oil refining and petrochemistry.

“We are proud of our enterprises, but most importantly — of the people. Every working day, whether you come for a morning or evening shift, is a contribution to the development of Nizhnekamsk. I want to thank TAIF-NK for their reliable partnership. Nizhnekamsk is fortunate. Our enterprises not only strive for high production standards but are also dependable social partners who address many important issues for the district’s residents. I wish you good health, happiness, prosperity, and, of course, peaceful skies above us,” Marina Kamelina said.

Marina Kamelina, Deputy Mayor of Nizhnekamsk, came to congratulate the oil refiners on their professional holiday. Артем Рябов

She then presented well-deserved awards to the company’s employees. The Medal of the Order “For Merit to the Republic of Tatarstan” was awarded to Alexey Khramov, Chief Engineer of TAIF-NK JSC; Ayrat Yusupov, Chief Engineer of the Refinery; and Marat Idrisov, Deputy Director General for Strategic Development and Innovation.

“TAIF-NK gave me everything. I joined in 2016 as a process engineer in the Advanced Development Department, working on bitumen and catalytic reforming. Later, I moved to the TAIF management company and at the end of 2024 returned to the position of deputy director general for development in the direction of the Research and Innovation Centre. It is essential to keep developing, introducing new initiatives to improve work efficiency and enhance working conditions. Thank you for the high appraisal of my work. I would say this is the result of teamwork,” shared Marat Idrisov, the deputy director general for strategic development and innovation, after receiving his award.

Medal of the Order “For Merit to the Republic of Tatarstan” was awarded to Marat Idrisov, the deputy director general for strategic development and innovation. Артем Рябов

Several employees were honoured with Letters of Appreciation from the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Tatarstan, certificates of honour from the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan, Letters of Appreciation from the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan — Minister of Industry and Trade, as well as certificates of honour and letters of gratitude from the head of the municipal formation Nizhnekamsk Municipal District.

“Glad that fate brought me here”

Certificates of Honour from TAIF were presented to the company’s employees by Farid Minigulov, the executive director for petrochemistry and refining at TAIF JSC.

“I send you warm greetings from Kazan, from our parent company. My best wishes, above all, for health and success! I know firsthand what it is like to work in chemical production. Thank you for always prioritising safety and quality standards. Congratulations to everyone on your professional holiday!” he said.

On this day, Ayrat Gaynutdinov, a technological pump operator at the Heavy Residue Conversion Complex (HRCC), was honoured with a Certificate of Honour from TAIF-NK JSC. He joined the company five years ago, having previously worked for 15 years at a thermal power plant.

“I’m very glad that fate brought me here. The team is friendly, the management is good, and the salary is decent. What more could you ask for these days? I really like it here; everything suits me. It’s always gratifying when your work is highly appreciated. I’m happy to put in the effort — we’ll keep moving forward!” he shared.

Several employees were recognised with certificates of honour and letters of appreciation. Артем Рябов

A letter of appreciation from TAIF-NK JSC was also awarded to Ilnur Zamaletdinov, a process engineer in the Production and Technical Department of the Heavy Residue Conversion Complex (HRCC). He joined TAIF-NK JSC immediately after graduating from the Kazan Chemical-Technological Institute.

“In my youth, every boy dreamed of working at an oil or chemical plant. My expectations of the profession have been fully met by reality. The company I work for has an excellent reputation. I’m genuinely glad I chose this field. I started as a dispatcher, then moved to a department position, eventually becoming a first-class specialist,” said Ilnur.

The award also came as a complete surprise to Ayrat Mukhametov, a pipefitter responsible for the maintenance of thermal networks at the Heavy Residue Conversion Complex (HRCC), who was likewise recognised with a letter of appreciation from TAIF-NK JSC.

The award also came as a complete surprise to Ayrat Mukhametov, a pipefitter responsible for the maintenance of thermal networks at the HRCC. Артем Рябов

“It’s gratifying that my work has been recognised. I’d like to wish my colleagues the strength to keep working hard and to overcome the challenges that arise on the job. My responsibilities include servicing the main workshops: we supply steam, water, and thermal filter systems for their operation. We’re also in charge of heating radiators and air-handling units. The comfort of the premises — keeping them warm and well-lit — depends on our work. I’ve never once regretted joining this company. When I started, the social mortgage programme had just launched here, and thanks to it, I was able to purchase a home,” he said.

A letter of appreciation from TAIF-NK JSC was presented by the company's director general, Maksim Novikov, to Olga Sitdikova, a specialist in the Material and Technical Supply Department. She has been with TAIF-NK since March 2015, beginning her career as a storekeeper in the first workshop of the Heavy Residue Conversion Complex (HRCC).

A letter of appreciation from TAIF-NK JSC was presented to Olga Sitdikova, a specialist in the Material and Technical Supply Department. Артем Рябов

“I’m proud to work at a company that has such a unique facility as the HRCC. I truly enjoy working under the leadership of our director general, Maksim Anatolyevich Novikov. He has brought many positive changes to the team, both for the younger generation and for more experienced employees. The company regularly organises sporting events, and the management values and supports its staff. This award is an important recognition for me. I’m happy to be part of our team,” she said.

The official part of the award ceremony was interspersed with performances by local creative groups, who expressed their respect and appreciation for the employees of the oil refining enterprise through songs and dances.

Advertisement of TAIF-NK JSC. Артем Рябов

At the conclusion of the event, Maksim Novikov warmly congratulated the TAIF-NK football team, which earned an honourable third place in the city futsal championship standings. According to him, love for one’s work, homeland, family, and sport has always distinguished the employees of TAIF-NK JSC. No matter the circumstances, they are ready to invest their time, effort, and energy into production — and that is the true essence of diligence.