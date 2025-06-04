For Valiant Labour: TAIF-NK JSC employees receive well-deserved awards

How the capital honoured employees and veterans of the chemical and petrochemical industries

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

Russia celebrates Chemist's Day every year at the end of May. Industry workers were congratulated on 31 May in Kazan. The programme included an exhibition of industry achievements, a festive concert with musician Sergei Trofimov, and an award ceremony for the best chemists in Tatarstan. Medals were presented to workers in the chemical and petrochemical industries, including two employees of TAIF-NK JSC, by the Prime Minister of the Republic Alexei Pesoshin. Read more about it in the report of Realnoe Vremya.

Aerogels for space, a new pavilion for industrialists at KazanForum

Chemist's Day in Kazan was held at the Volga Region State University of Physical Education, Sports and Tourism. Scientists and factory workers were not scared off by the abnormal heat and the storm warning issued because of it. “Let the settled weather warm your soul. And not only the weather!” joked Alexey Pesoshin at the celebration.

Before the start of the concert programme, he and head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Republic Oleg Korobchenko got acquainted with an exhibition of industry achievements. By the way, they plan to facilitate the entry of local enterprises into foreign markets. “At the next KazanForum, we want to make a large pavilion for our manufacturers, whose products can be further attracted to all industries,” promised Oleg Korobchenko.

At the exhibition, 11 industry enterprises demonstrated their products and shared their plans. Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

140 billion rubles in the chemical industry

How is the chemical industry developing in Tatarstan in general? Today, it occupies a worthy place in the country's economy, emphasized Alexei Pesoshin. About 140 billion rubles have been invested in the creation and modernization of capacities in the chemical industry over the past year alone.

“We produce a quarter of all Russian polyethylene, over 40% of synthetic rubbers, more than half of truck tires, 100% of Russian polycarbonate. According to the results of 2024 alone, the share of the chemical industry occupies a fifth of the total volume of industrial production,” he said.

Tatarstan occupies a worthy place in the country's economy, emphasized Alexei Pesoshin. Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

Pesoshin recalled: dozens of outstanding chemists worked in Kazan. These include Alexander Butlerov, Nikolay Zinin, Karl Klaus, Vladimir Markovnikov and Alexander Arbuzov.

“Kazan is the cradle of chemical science of world significance, where the future of the domestic industry has been shaped for many years,” Prime Minister of the Republic emphasized. Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Mikhail Yuryin congratulated the chemists from the screen.

“Your profession is the basis of modern production, the guarantee of quality and safety of products. The Republic of Tatarstan is the centre of scientific and industrial achievements in the field of chemistry. Your research makes our country stronger and more competitive in the world market,” he addressed the workers of the industry.

“Everyone who works in production deserves an award”

The best employees of the chemical and petrochemical industry were presented with state awards. In particular, Deputy Director for Production of the Deep Processing Complex for Heavy Residues of TAIF-NK JSC Maxim Gritsenko and head of production for distillation, cracking of sulphurous oils and petroleum products from them at the oil refinery of TAIF-NK JSC Radik Khazetdinov were awarded the medal For Valiant Labour.

“I began my career as an operator at Nizhnekamskneftekhim,” recalled Maxim Gritsenko. “Then I moved to TAIF NK as a sixth-category operator, started to climb the career ladder and achieved what I have now. I received a well-deserved award, as my colleagues say, which I am incredibly happy about. I am very pleased to be a member of a team that contributes to the development of the republic, the country. Taking this opportunity, I would like to send them a huge hello. One can’t take credit for all the successes, he says. The launch of the Heavy Residues High Conversion Complex, the production of a large number of light petroleum products — all this is the teamwork of the enterprise.”

The medal For Valiant Labour was awarded to head of production at TAIF-NK JSC oil refinery Radik Khazetdinov. Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

Radik Khazetdinov has been working at his native production facility for 15 years. “I started as an operator of process units. This work inspires me a lot, makes me happy. I gain a lot of experience and fully invest it in my production. “Everyone who works in production deserves [the award],” he is sure.

The petrochemists were also pleased that day by a series of congratulations from the republic’s musical and dance groups. The audience responded especially warmly to the humorous ditties about chemistry performed by a children’s group. And the most striking performance was that of the famous singer and songwriter Sergei Trofimov. He invited Oleg Korobchenko to the stage to congratulate the chemists and “set an example for colleagues — that such a way to have a blast on your professional holiday.”

Advertisement of TAIF-NK JSC. Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

“Chemists, oil workers are some of the most important professions in the republic, the country. These are people, enterprises that create added value, replenish our budget. Which hospital we will go to, bad or good, which kindergarten we will take our children to — depends on the budget, on the economy. And this economy is in your hands!” the minister concluded.