Izbing — a fleeting trend or a new reality?

In Russia, the popularity of renting out izbas is growing, with Tatarstan ranking fifth in the number of offers

Photo: Максим Платонов

Over the past year, demand for short-term rental of izbas in Russia has increased 2.5 times, and entrepreneurs have eagerly embraced the trend. Tatarstan, for example, ranked fifth in the number of such offers. Experts from Realnoe Vremya have differing views on the current situation: according to one, the trend is driven by a desire to be closer to nature and tradition. Another believes that izbas are merely a fleeting trend that originated on social media. Read more in the publication's report.

Return to the roots

In Russia, demand for short-term rental of izbas is increasing — annual growth has reached 250%. This is according to a study by Avito Travel.

Along with demand, the number of offers is also rising — over the past year, it has grown 2.2 times. In April, the most izbas were offered in the Moscow region (19% of all offers), Samara region (15%), and Leningrad region (10%), followed by Dagestan (6%), Krasnodar Krai and Tatarstan (4% each), and the Pskov and Sverdlovsk regions (3% each).

Дарья Пинегина / realnoevremya.ru

The number of izba listings has grown most significantly year-on-year in the Samara region — a 14-fold increase. The number of offers has also risen in the Saratov region (3.3 times), Moscow region (2.7 times), Tatarstan (2.4 times), Sverdlovsk region (2.3 times), and Leningrad region (2.2 times). Across the country, travellers typically stay in such properties for two nights and in groups of four.

The average cost of renting an izba stands at 10,100 rubles per night. Tatarstan ranks 8th in this regard, with prices in the region reaching 8,600 rubles. The most affordable rates are found in the Nizhny Novgorod region (4,860 rubles per night), Karelia (5,440 rubles), Saratov region (5,500 rubles), and Bashkortostan (6,000 rubles). The highest costs are recorded in the Tver region (14,980 rubles), Dagestan (14,330 rubles), Kemerovo region (13,280 rubles), and Moscow region (11,730 rubles).

Pandemic and developed tourism industry

The high demand for holidays in izbas in Tatarstan is primarily driven by the popularity of nature-based recreation, which gained traction after the coronavirus pandemic, says Vitaly Gorelov, the development director at Arkhivud company.

“Another factor behind the high demand for izbas is their location. Kazan has a well-developed tourism industry, and the region’s culture makes it attractive to visitors. In addition, the ethnocultural component plays one of the key roles. Tatarstan is renowned for its hospitality, which is reflected in its traditions of welcoming guests and organising festivals such as Sabantuy. These traditions are preserved to this day, with the attention to Tatar culture and customs becoming an important factor in attracting tourists and creating a unique atmosphere,” he told Realnoe Vremya.

High demand for holidays in izbas in Tatarstan is primarily driven by the popularity of nature-based recreation. Дарья Пинегина / realnoevremya.ru

Gorelov noted that prices for izbas in Tatarstan are relatively high. However, this does not hinder the growing demand. In his view, travellers are prepared for such expenses for two reasons:

Quality of the houses: “Modern izbing offers provide comfortable living conditions, including modern amenities, while preserving the authentic atmosphere of a traditional ‘old-style’ home.”

Location: “Izbas are typically situated in picturesque areas near natural and cultural landmarks, away from the hustle and bustle of the city, which appeals to nature lovers and those seeking a peaceful retreat.”

Additional services: “Such properties often offer extra experiences, such as participation in rural activities, workshops, and culinary delights, making the holiday more enriching and dynamic.”

“The popularity of izbas and wooden cottages for holidays is driven by their eco-friendliness, cozy atmosphere, and ethnocultural elements. Wooden buildings create a sense of comfort and closeness to nature, which especially appeals to tourists. In Tatarstan, such houses are often decorated in folk styles, including elements of traditional Tatar architecture,” he concluded.

“This is just a fashion trend”

Another expert of Realnoe Vremya, Anastasia Gizatova, the head of Schastliviy Dom real estate agency, views the situation differently. In her opinion, izbing is not a new trend but merely a rebranding of ordinary cottages and country houses:

“What are izbas? An izba is a log house that was previously listed in advertisements as a cottage or a summer house. Now, there is a rebranding linked to a fashionable trend. If you look on social media, you can see people eating caviar with spoons everywhere, wearing fur hats and coats, filming at Red Square or near birch trees. It is simply a fashion wave that has reached the real estate market.

Over the course of a year, the popularity of country holidays has not increased — people have always been interested in them, Gizatova is convinced. However, in recent years, more and more investors have entered this sector.”

“People have always gone hiking and visited summer houses. Some went camping in the forest, others to the village. Now, there are simply 20 companies ready to offer you this kind of holiday. Your grandparents also spent time in nature, right? But now, these services are paid,” she explained.

Дарья Пинегина / realnoevremya.ru

At the same time, the expert noted that investors have entered the nature tourism sector relatively recently — the first wave occurred during the pandemic:

“Then economic and political factors worsened the situation: the difficulty of accessing overseas holidays, rising prices on our coast. Later, the ecological disaster in Anapa also came into play.”