‘We should show this off to the public’: Tatarstan is fourth in terms of its own revenues

In 2024, they reached 593 billion rubles

“We should thank fate that we live in such a Tatarstan — almost 600 billion rubles of income!” — Deputy Chairman of the Parliament Marat Akhmetov bragged at a meeting of the State Council Committee of the Republic on Budget, Taxes and Finance. And there is something to brag about — according to the results of last year, the region became fourth in Russia in terms of tax and non-tax revenues losing only to Moscow, the Moscow Region and Saint Petersburg. The amount was 593.4 billion rubles. Read more about the execution of the budget of Tatarstan last year and the first quarter of this year in the report of Realnoe Vremya.

20% revenue growth

Last year, the consolidated budget of Tatarstan received 697.1 billion rubles (tax and non-tax revenues — 593.4 billion) — an increase of 23% compared to last year. Of this, 594.3 billion rubles were sent to the regional budget.

In terms of tax and non-tax revenues, Tatarstan took fourth place in Russia losing only to Moscow, the Moscow region and Saint Petersburg, said Minister of Finance of the Republic Marat Faizrakhmanov.

“We should thank fate that we live in such a Tatarstan — almost 600 billion rubles in income! This is not the work of one day, it is decades. We do not need to compare districts with districts. We need to compare Tatarstan with neighbouring regions — this is what we should show off to the population,” Deputy Chairman of the State Council of the Republic Marat Akhmetov commented on the figures.

The largest part of the consolidated budget revenues was made up of:

personal income tax — 191.5 billion rubles;

profit tax — 170 billion rubles;

property tax — 48.6 billion rubles.

76.1 billion rubles were allocated from the federal budget as subsidies. The largest in terms of amount were:

bringing roads up to standard — 15.6 billion rubles;

modernization of infrastructure facilities — 14.9 billion rubles;

provision of road activities under PPP projects — 10.6 billion rubles;

stimulation of housing development programs — 5.5 billion rubles;

reconstruction of airport facilities — 3.7 billion rubles.

Revenues exceed expenses by 16 billion rubles

Continuing with his report, Faizrakhmanov moved on to expenses — such expenses in the consolidated budget of Tatarstan amounted to 675 billion rubles. The surplus reached 16 billion rubles.

The minister listed the main expense items:

social sphere — 333.6 billion rubles;

national economy — 236.8 billion rubles;

road management — 112.8 billion rubles;

agriculture — 15.7 billion rubles.

Last year, 14 national projects were implemented in the republic. For these purposes, 17.5 billion rubles were allocated from the republican budget, 29.5 billion rubles from the federal budget.

According to the speaker, the largest project was Safe Roads — the funding volume amounted to 21 billion rubles. Another 7.5 billion was allocated for the Modernization and expansion of trunk infrastructure. 4 billion rubles each went to the implementation of the Ecology and Education programmes, 3.6 billion — to healthcare.

Faizrakhmanov noted that 11 national projects are being implemented in Tatarstan this year. 44.6 billion rubles will be allocated for them.

140 billion rubles in revenues for three months

Then Faizrakhmanov moved on to the results of the first quarter of this year. Tax and non-tax revenues of the consolidated budget of Tatarstan for this period amounted to 140.1 billion rubles, of which 121 billion rubles went to the budget of the republic.

The revenues of the consolidated budget included:

profit tax — 55.9 billion rubles;

personal income tax — 38.1 billion rubles;

property tax — 14.2 billion rubles;

excise taxes — 10.2 billion rubles;

total income — 5.6 billion rubles;

non-tax revenues — 15.3 billion rubles.

In addition, the consolidated budget received gratuitous income from federal funds — 20 billion rubles.

Expenses of the consolidated budget for three months amounted to 107 billion rubles, of which the budget of the republic — 82.6 billion. Surplus — 33.1 billion rubles.

According to the results of the first four months of 2025, the revenues of Tatarstan amounted to 165.1 billion rubles, the consolidated budget — 192.8 billion rubles.

Extension of simplified taxation

Also at the meeting, they announced the extension of the preferential tax rate of 5% for Tatarstan taxpayers using the simplified taxation system until 2027. The document was presented by head of the committee and one of its authors Leonid Yakunin.

According to the amendments, benefits under the simplified taxation system will become available to entrepreneurs engaged in industry and energy, as well as IT businessmen living in small towns.

Benefits of 5% will be extended for those who are engaged in the manufacturing industry, production and distribution of electricity, gas and water. This year, tax preferences are already in effect for the relevant category. In addition to this category, the State Council is going to extend benefits for taxpayers who live in cities with a population of up to 7,000 people, and 70% of their income comes from the development of computer software and from activities in the field of information technology. For those who pay taxes under the “Income — Expenses” scheme, the benefits will be 5%, and under the Income system — 1%. For other taxpayers, the rate is 15%.

The meeting participants unanimously adopted the amendments.