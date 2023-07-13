Number of out-of-court bankruptcies of citizens doubles in Tatarstan

The number of corporate bankruptcies in Tatarstan continues to decline despite the difficult economic conditions, according to the results of the first half of the year. Experts attribute this to the effect of the moratorium on creditors filing applications for financial insolvency of debtors — it was in effect from April 1 to October 1, 2022 and applied to all business entities, with the exception of developers with problem houses. This year, the number of notifications of creditors about the intention to initiate bankruptcy proceedings of counterparties has already equalled the “home-based” indicators. The number of personal bankruptcies of Tatarstan citizens in January-June also increased — by almost a quarter, as well as the number of out-of-court bankruptcies of citizens. Read the details in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

Tatarstan is among the leaders in the number of corporate bankruptcies

According to the results of the first half of 2023, 116 reports on the opening of bankruptcy proceedings against legal entities and peasant farms were registered in Tatarstan. They turned out to be less than in January-June 2022, by 6,5%.

Despite the decrease in the number of corporate bankruptcies, Tatarstan turned out to be one of the leaders in the first half of the year. The republic still did not get into the top 3, but rose from 7th place in the first quarter to 4th place. Moscow became the leader in reducing the number of bankruptcies of legal entities and farms by 37,6% — 685 reports on the opening of bankruptcy proceedings. It is followed by Moscow Oblast (-50%, up to 218) and St. Petersburg (-52,4%), follows from the data of Fedresurs.

A reduction in the number of corporate bankruptcies in the first quarter of 2023 was recorded in most regions of Russia. At the same time, experts forecast their growth in the future, although the “long-lasting effect of the moratorium in the form of the preserved business of a number of companies” will remain.



“The growth in the number of observations and intentions of creditors indicates that in the future we can expect an increase in the number of bankruptcies to about 600-800 per month," said the head of Fedresurs, Alexey Yukhnin, specifying that a return to the figures of previous years, about 1000-1100 bankruptcies per month, is hardly possible.

The increase in the number of corporate bankruptcies in January — June 2023 was registered in Tyva and Chechnya — twofold, to 4 and 2, respectively, as well as in Pskov Oblast (+57,1%, to 11). An increase in their number occurred in the regions of the Volga Federal District, including neighbouring Tatarstan: in Kirov Oblast (+29,4%, up to 22), in Ulyanovsk Oblast (+19,4%, up to 37), in Chuvashia (+12,5%, up to 18).

In general , in 14 regions of the Volga Federal District , the situation with corporate bankruptcies in January — June 2023 compared to the first half of last year was as follows:



Tatarstan — 116 (-6,5%);

Bashkiria — 73 (-16,1%);

Samara Oblast — 66 (-26,7%);

Nizhny Novgorod Oblast — 48 (-42,2%);

Perm Krai — 40 (-16,7%);

Ulyanovsk Oblast — 37 (+19,4%);

Orenburg Oblast — 34 (-38,2%)

Saratov Oblast — 31 (-53%);

Kirov Oblast — 22 (+29,4%);

Penza Oblast — 19 (-17,4%);

Chuvashia — 18 (+12,5%);

Udmurtia — 13 (-48%);

Mordovia — 12 (-63,6%);

Mari El — 4 (-20%).

In total, 3,115 reports on the opening of bankruptcy proceedings against legal entities and farms were registered in Russia in six months. Their number has fallen by 40% compared to the same period last year.

Tenth place in the number of bankruptcies of citizens

The number of bankruptcies of citizens in the first half of 2023 increased by 17,4% in Tatarstan. During this period, 4,091 reports were registered on the introduction by the courts of the sale of property in respect of individuals and individual entrepreneurs.

According to the number of bankruptcies of citizens, Tatarstan rounds out the top 10 in January — June. Compared to the first quarter of this year, the republic has risen by one line. Tatarstan ranks third among the regions of the Volga Federal District.

The leader in the number of bankruptcies of citizens is Moscow Oblast — 7,972, which is by 31,6% more than in the first half of last year. It is followed by Moscow (7,759), Krasnodar Krai (7,746), Sverdlovsk Oblast (6,139), Bashkiria (5,790), Samara Oblast (5,363), St. Petersburg (5,300), Rostov Oblast (4,993) and Chelyabinsk Oblast (4,689).



An increase in the number of bankruptcies of citizens by the end of the half-year was registered in all regions of Russia with the exception of Mordovia. In this republic, 470 reports were received on the introduction by courts of the sale of property in respect of individuals and sole proprietors, which is by 16,4% less than in January-June last year.

In the regions of the Volga Federal District , the situation with bankruptcies of citizens in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year was as follows:



Bashkiria — 5,790 (+13,2%);

Samara Oblast — 5,363 (+22,7%);

Tatarstan — 4,091 (+17,4%);

Saratov Oblast — 4,015 (+46%);

Orenburg Oblast — 3,184 (+51,3%)

Perm Krai — 2,929 (+48,3%);

Nizhny Novgorod Oblast — 2,836 (+26,8%);

Ulyanovsk Oblast — 2196 (+22,8%);

Penza Oblast — 2,187 (+18,3%);

Udmurtia — 2,037 (+29,4%);

Chuvashia — 1,153 (+11,1%);

Kirov Oblast — 1,072 (+87,7%);

Mari El — 569 (+52,1%).

Mordovia — 470 (-16,4%);

In general, 162,898 bankruptcies of citizens were registered in Russia in the six months of 2023. Compared to the first half of last year, their number jumped by 34,3%. However, growth has slowed down: in January — June 2022, the number of bankruptcies of Russians increased by 37,8% compared to the same period in 2021.

Tatarstan enters top 20 by number of extrajudicial bankruptcies

The number of MFC reports on the initiation of out-of-court bankruptcy procedures for citizens who are considered to be in the debtor's region has increased 2,3 times in Tatarstan compared to January-June 2022. 86 of them were registered in six months.

Tatarstan did not become a leader in the number of extrajudicial bankruptcies — the republic is only the 20th among the regions of Russia. Among other things, the subjects that are part of the Volga Federal District, for example, Bashkiria, Orenburg Oblast, and Kirov Oblast are ahead.

The leader in the number of out-of-court bankruptcies in the first half of the year is Chelyabinsk Oblast — 308. Their number increased by 66,5% compared to the same period in 2022. It is followed by Omsk Oblast, Krasnodar Krai, Sverdlovsk Oblast, Orenburg Oblast, St. Petersburg, Altai Krai, Irkutsk Oblast, Kirov Oblast, and Bashkiria.



In the Volga Region, in 14 regions of the Volga Federal District , the situation with corporate bankruptcies in January — June 2023 compared to the first half of last year was as follows:

Orenburg Oblast — 189 (+54,9%)

Kirov Oblast — 131 (+138,2%);

Bashkiria — 129 (+30,3%);

Perm Krai — 127 (+56,8%);

Udmurtia — 108 (+163,4%);

Tatarstan — 86 (+132,4%);

Samara Oblast — 83 (+88,6%);

Penza Oblast — 51 (+27,5%);

Nizhny Novgorod Oblast — 42 (+0%);

Mari El — 39 (+116,7%).

Ulyanovsk Oblast — 36 (+38,5%);

Chuvashia — 34 (+126,7%);

Mordovia — 21 (+10,5%);

Saratov Oblast — 4 (+100%);

In general, in Russia for the six months of 2023, 5,137 MFC reports were registered on the initiation of out-of-court bankruptcy procedures for citizens. Their number has increased by 75,% compared to the first half of last year.

