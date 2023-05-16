993m rubles to be allocated to build sewage treatment facilities in Innopolis

As Realnoe Vremya found, 993.3 million rubles can be allocated to build Innopolis Sewage Treatment Facilities in Innopolis Special Economic Zone. The contract’s project doesn’t indicate the funding source.

The contract is due to do a complex of works on screens and sand traps, pre-treatment (UV disinfection, air blowers and reagents), process water tank, sediment dehydration unit, sewage pump station and so on. The task of reference also includes start-up and commissioning works.

The Main Tatarstan Investment and Construciton Administration is looking for a contractor. The advance payment will total a tenth of the contract value.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Dmitry Reznov (archive)

According to documentation after engineering surveys, the construction site is located in the north of Vysokaya Gora District, Tatarstan, in Innopolis.