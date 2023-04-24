‘Tatarstan is our leader,’ Mari El industry minister says

The first trade and food facility equipment fair ended in Kazan. Russian producers presented their technologies and developments at Kazan Expo International Exhibition Centre. Minister of Industry, Economic Development and Trade of Mari El Stanislav Krylov and Minister of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan Oleg Korobchenko attended the opening ceremony.

“This is the exhibition where all buyers, producers, consumers can gather in one place and can choose any technology, any equipment, any device for themselves. Now we have looked over the exhibition, seen that not only republican manufacturers of Tatarstan and Mari El are here. The whole Soviet Union is here: representatives of Uzbekistan, not only representatives from CIS countries but also Italy, China. Such events are needed. I will repeat once again that this is the driver of all our trade,” stressed Korobchenko.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov

About 100 companies were invited to the exhibition as partners. Over 70 manufacturers producing equipment for trade and food facilities presented their products.

“It is pleasant that our producers who have presented their exposition, their equipment aren’t worse than foreign analogues. Somebody is leaving the market, imposing sanctions amid import substitution. Our Russian manufacturers are immediately occupying this market. <...> In this respect, Tatarstan is our leader, and together with our colleagues we are participating in this exhibition, presenting equipment here with pleasure,” noted Minister of Industry, Economic Development and Trade of Mari El Stanislav Krylov.

The first international exhibition took place from 17 to 20 April. Participants visited industrial sites of three neighbouring republics on 17 and 18 April: Chuvashia, Mari El and Tatarstan. On 19 and 20 April, factories from Russia, Europe and Asia set up their stands in Kazan. Also, seminars, panel sessions and themed meetings on business support and development were held during the event.