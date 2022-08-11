IKEA to stop online sale in Russia on 15 August

The Swedish company IKEA will finish the online sale in Russia on 15 August, reads the website of the company.

After the sale ends, IKEA stores will remain closed and will operate only for picking orders up, return and exchange goods.

“All the orders made before the end of the online sale will be processed, given or delivered in August and September upon agreement,” says the statement.



Orders are still handed over in the Kazan IKEA store. Buyers can go to the till with electronic receipts and order numbers.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru

Also, the store of Swedish products still operates at the exit, and Kazan citizens are still buying the products.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru

The Swedish furniture chain started to be sold at Yandex.Market marketplace last week, goods of 11 suppliers are available — manufacturers of furniture, textiles and other commodities.