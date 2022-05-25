Naberezhnye Chelny receives 584m rub for idle workers

Photo: Maksim Platonov (archive)

Naberezhnye Chelny, under the programme of additional measures, received 584 million rubles to ensure the employment of employees of enterprises that are idle or part-time. This was told at the staff meeting by the head of the city employment centre, Tatiana Bydanova.



According to her, 392 million rubles of these funds are intended for the organisation of temporary work, 192 million — for training. She added that the employment centre is working with enterprises and conducting selection.

To date, 1227 unemployed citizens are officially having the status of unemployed in Naberezhnye Chelny. 1,674 urban enterprises are offering residents 5,818 vacancies. The unemployment rate in the city is 0,43%, in Tatarstan — 0,54%.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru

On May 7, Tatarstan Minister of Economy Midkhat Shagiakhmetov said that in 12 municipalities of Tatarstan, a slight increase in the number of unemployed was observed during the week. The number of registered unemployed as of May 6 is 10,948 people. Over the week, the number of part-time workers and those who are idle has increased.



On April 23, Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov said that in the conditions of sanctions against Russia, a large role in ensuring the stability of the economy is assigned to system-forming enterprises. He stressed that the preservation of jobs is the most important task of all authorities and employers.