Presidential Russian language commission created in Tatarstan

Photo: Oleg Tikhonov (archive)

The republican president’s commission for the Russian language will appear in Tatarstan. The draft of the order has already been prepared, it is undergoing an anti-corruption inspection.

The goal of the new commission is to create measures to help pursue the state policy on the Russian language’s function. One of the tasks is to provide the elaboration of measures to use Russian to interact with other languages, develop bilingual and multilingual education.

The Tatarstan presidential commission for the Russian language is also to define topical issues related to the function of the Russian language and create possible approaches to solve problems. It will also examine and generalise the best practices, methods and technologies of Russian learning, improve the speech culture, determine measures to spread and help to make knowledge about the Russian language more popular.

Photo: Maxim Platonov

The republic’s Prime Minsiter Alexey Pesoshin is the chairman of the Tatarstan presidential Russian language commission. Vice Premier Leyla Fazleyeva, Vice Chairman of the Tatarstan State Council Yury Kamaltynov (upon agreement) and Board Chair of the regional public organisation Russian National and Cultural Association of Tatarstan, principal of School No. 93 Irina Aleksandrovskaya (upon agreements) are his deputies.

Upon agreement, it includes head of the Department of Foreign Languages in International Relations of the Higher School of Foreign Languages and Translation of the Institute of International Relations at Kazan Federal University, member of the Chekhov Commission of the Council for History of World Culture of the Russian Academy of Sciences Lia Bushkanets.

At the same time, the Tatarstan presidential commission for the conservation and development of the Tatar language will be reformed. A draft of the dedicated order has already been made. After reformation, it will be called the Tatarstan presidential commission for the conservation, development of the Tatar language and mother tongues of representatives of the ethnicities living in the republic.

Photo: Maxim Platonov

The objective of the commission, according to the document, is to create measures to ensure the conservation and development of the Tatar language as Tatarstan’s official language and mother tongues of representatives of the ethnicities living in the republic, including Tatar. It should determine topical tasks in this area and possible approaches to performing them.

It should be reminded that the Tatarstan presidential commission for the conservation and development of the Tatar language was created in July 2020 as a permanently operating consultancy. Its tasks were to study and spread the best Tatar teaching methods, determine problems of the conservation of the Tatar language and elaboration of approaches to these problems, help to make knowledge about the Tatar language more popular, develop multilingual education, develop the speech culture and literary Tatar language, improve printing activity in Tatar and others.

It is noteworthy that 2021 was declared in Tatarstan as the Year of Mother Tongues and People’s Unity.