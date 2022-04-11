Disarmament of Europe: S-300 air defence system sent from Slovakia destroyed in Ukraine 2 days after delivery

In total, the air force has hit 78 military facilities of Ukraine

Four S-300 launchers and up to 25 Russian soldiers have been destroyed

The Russian Ministry of Defence, reporting on the progress of the special operation in Ukraine, reported that yesterday Kalibr missiles destroyed the equipment of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile division hidden in a hangar on the southern outskirts of Dnipropetrovsk. It was sent to Kyiv by a European country.

Four S-300 missile launchers and up to 25 personnel of the Ukrainian armed forces were also hit. Also, in the Uspenivka area, the illumination and guidance radar of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed.

A few days ago, Slovakia sent the S-300 air defence system to Ukraine, Interfax reports.

“The delivery of the system does not mean that Slovakia has become part of the armed conflict in Ukraine," said the head of the government of the country, Eduard Heger.

Photo: pxhere.com

Yesterday it was reported that high-precision air-launched missiles in the area of the settlement of Starobogdanovka in the Mykolaiv region and at the Chuguev military airfield destroyed the launchers of Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems identified by intelligence.



9 tanks and 5 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery units were destroyed in Donetsk region

Last night, with the help of air-launched missiles in the area of the settlement of Velyka Novosilka, the repair base of weapons and military equipment of the Ukrainian air defence forces, including the Buk-M1 and Osa-AKM anti-aircraft missile systems, was destroyed.

In the areas of the settlements of Mykolaiv and Zhovtneve, two ammunition depots were destroyed, in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhenka — 2, Ivanivka, Donetsk region — nine tanks, five 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery units, five BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers and more than 60 nationalists

Air defence systems in the area of Izium shot down two Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft in the air. Several drones were also destroyed and a Ukrainian military helicopter Mi-24 was shot down in the air.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org (archive)

In total, the air force has destroyed 78 military facilities of Ukraine — three command posts, an illumination and guidance radar, three positions of short-range anti-aircraft missile systems, four ammunition depots, as well as 58 strong points and the areas of concentration of Ukrainian military equipment.



Since the beginning of the special military operation, 129 aircraft, 99 helicopters, 243 S-300, Buk-M1, Osa-AKM anti-aircraft missile systems, 441 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2079 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 239 multiple rocket launchers, 909 field artillery and mortar guns have been destroyed, as well as 2003 units of special military vehicles.

Realnoe Vremya continues to follow the events. Read all important information in a special story of the online newspaper.