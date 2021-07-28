From Hamburg to Kazan in 40 days: turbine for CCGT-250 delivered to Kazanorgsintez

Photo: Maksim Platonov

A turbine and a generator for the CCGT-250 of Kazanorgsintez PJSC have arrived in Kazan along the Volga River. The equipment was manufactured by the general contractor for the construction of the station, Siemens, in the German cities of Erfurt and Berlin. And it was delivered by water from Hamburg. The weight of the assembled gas turbine is 198 tonnes, the weight of the generator assembly is 221 tonnes. The total tonnage of the delivered main equipment exceeds 1,700 tonnes. Realnoe Vremya traced the entire path of the turbine and the generator from unloading to transportation to the construction site.

Unloading of a barge in Zaymishche

On June 7, in Hamburg, generators, steam and gas turbines were loaded onto a special barge, which delivered the cargo to Kazan by water through St. Petersburg on July 17. The weight of the assembled gas turbine is 198 tonnes, the weight of the generator assembly is 221 tonnes.

Cargo was delivered from Hamburg to Kazan on a special barge. Photo: Maksim Platonov

The steam turbine arrived disassembled. The length of the upper part of the steam turbine reaches 8,14 metres, width — 6,31 metres, height — 3,35 metres.. The dimensions of the lower part of the steam turbine in length reach 9,16 metres, width — 6,45 metres, height — 3,5 metres. The length of the gas turbine is 10,66 metres, the width is 4,12 metres, the height is 4,05 metres.



Steam turbine arrived disassembled. Photo: Maksim Platonov

Unloading took place in the port of Zaymishche. The international company Zust&Bachmeier Project was engaged in organising the delivery of the unique equipment. The company anticipated all the features of unloading and transporting the turbine and the generator in Kazan.



Unloading took place in the port of Zaymishche. Photo: Maksim Platonov

“Since the equipment is large, the unloading of the barge took nine days. The lighter part of the equipment was unloaded by a crane. Access roads were built for the rest of the equipment. The barge was driven with its nose to the shore and a sand embankment was created to it, which was reinforced with slabs, rammed. A carriage drove along the embankment under the gas turbine, which took the equipment to land," Nail Khairov, the head of the directorate of the CCGT-250 under construction, told about the features of unloading.



Equipment was transported by two routes

From Zaymishche, the equipment was transported by road train, accompanied by patrol cars, to the construction site of CHPP-3 in Kazan. Before that, a route for transporting large-sized and large-tonnage cargo by road train was developed. Along the way, the condition of bridges, overpasses, power lines, railway crossings was checked.

From Zaymishche, the equipment was transported by road train, accompanied by patrol cars, to the construction site of CHPP-3 in Kazan. Photo: Maksim Platonov

“The equipment could be transported only at night, so as not to cause inconvenience to other road users. The turbines and generators were transported by two routes. For the equipment that is not heavy, but high and wide, they chose a short route, for heavy equipment — a long route without bridges and overpasses," Nail Khairov said.



Ninth modification of gas turbine

The equipment for the CCGT-250 of Kazanorgsintez PJSC at Siemens plant was manufactured in 18 months, taking into account all the requirements of the company. The CCGT-250 includes an SGT5-2000E gas turbine with a generator, which uses fuel gas for driving, and an SST-600 steam turbine with a generator, which uses high-pressure steam obtained by utilising the heat of exhaust gases of the gas turbine unit for driving.

Equipment for the CCGT-250 of Kazanorgsintez PJSC at Siemens plant was manufactured in 18 months. Photo: Maksim Platonov

Synthetic gas will be used as fuel for the gas turbine plant. It is a by-product of production at KazanorgsintezPJSC.



“The SGT5-2000E gas turbine was manufactured for Kazanorgsintez according to the latest ninth modification. This equipment has 1-2% more efficiency than the previous models. The uniqueness of the turbine is also that it works on gas with hydrogen. The company used cutting-edge solutions in the framework of hydrogen energy," said Shamil Fayzrakhmanov, the director of the Siemens representative office in the Volga Federal District.

The reliability of SGT5-2000E is proven by international experience. It is believed that this is the most popular gas turbine with the maximum number of installations, more than a thousand pieces, around the world. In Russia, such a turbine is installed in Grozny.

Restoring energy balance

Before the delivery of the turbine, the foundations for gas and steam turbines and generators were prepared at the CCGT-250 construction site, the metal structure corpus was installed, and the concrete structures of cooling towers were filled in. After transportation, the gas turbine will be installed on the foundation so that it can no longer be moved.

After transportation, the gas turbine will be installed on the foundation. Photo: Rinat Nazmetdinov

The turbine will be balanced and conditions will be created so that it waits for the terms of warm start, which is scheduled for next year. After the launch of the CCGT-250, the company plans to save about 2 billion rubles annually by generating electricity on equipment with a high efficiency coefficient.



