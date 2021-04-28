R&D centre and truck marketplace: 3bn rub of investments to be brought to Innopolis

Eleven companies are going to invest 3 billion rubles in the Innopolis special economic zone (SEZ). Their projects, which will create 400 highly qualified jobs, were approved on 26 April by the supervisory board of Innopolis SEZ under the chairmanship of President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.



The ministry of finance provides a complete list of companies:

Mettem Engineering is going to create an R&D centre on the territory of the SEZ, which will develop and implement technologies of “smart” transport — electronic equipment, digital and telematics systems, software.

Truckinstock, the project of the subsidiary of KAMAZ PJSC, will create a marketplace for cargo vehicles. The online store will help with the selection and configuration of trucks, beginning of manufacture process, and to select analogues.

The Centre for Anticorrosive and Flame-Retardant Technologies Okhta-Prim Scientific and Production Association will develop software for automation in the field of fire safety. The solution is aimed at reducing the influence of human factor in making technical decisions and improving the efficiency of design processes, preparation of working documentation.

ID Solutions will develop an AI platform for digitising and analysing various sports. It has already developed the platform for analysing chess games on the idChess board and the service for playing billiards idBilliards with the possibility to collect statistics about the games played, which is used in specialised clubs.

A-Tracker, which develops software for recording and identifying livestock on farms, wants to create tags with a radio frequency tag for chipping, through which all the necessary information about the animal can be read.

The production of heat-resistant packaging and household plastic products using robotic systems will be launched by Trendplast-M.

Dion Soft is going to create a system for automating business processes in a dental clinic — to increase revenue and return customers.

The Realize company is developing a corporate mobile application for the jewelry company Sokolov. The goal is to increase the efficiency of business processes.

The Mobile Solution company will create an aggregator with products of local producers from a certain region/city. According to its plans, the goods will be delivered on a same day basis.

The company PSK Smart Park in the SEZ will be engaged in the construction of production and warehouse complexes for a number of residents. They are also intended for marketplaces and their partners.

Separately, it is worth mentioning the medical industrial park FarmMedPolis RT, the territory of which was included in the special economic zone of Innopolis in January 2021. All new companies that will be engaged in the production of medical devices and equipment on the territory of the park will also receive the status of a resident of the SEZ.

New companies will bring in 1 billion rubles of tax deductions in five years

Last year, the revenue of the residents and partners of the SEZ amounted to 23,1 billion rubles, which is by 53% more than in 2019. Investments increased by 65%, to 28,7 billion rubles, and tax deductions — by 67%, to 4 billion rubles. In 2020, 19 companies became residents of the economic zone, and a total of 107 resident companies and 26 partner companies are operating there, 3,900 jobs created.

“Eleven new companies, the projects of which we have approved today at the supervisory council, will bring additional 75,8 million rubles of tax deductions for the remaining 8 months of 2021 alone, and in the next 5 years this figure will amount to more than 1 billion rubles," said Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan Roman Shaykhutdinov at the meeting.



In January, the new technopark named after N.I. Lobachevsky was put into operation in Innopolis for new and existing residents. Its area is more than 28,000 square metres. It is planned to create 1,500 new jobs in the new technopark. At the moment, the companies have already booked the first 3,000 square metres of space in the building.

“In the next few years, the driver of the development of the special economic zone will be large infrastructure projects implemented by investors, which will create 13,000 jobs, in particular, two new technology parks, the data processing centre of the Rosatom state corporation, the industrial innovation park," the press service of the ministry of finance quotes Renat Khalimov, the director general of Innopolis special economic zone.