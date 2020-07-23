Sports life after the pandemic: where and how Nizhnekamskneftekhim's athletes returning to training

The athletes of Neftekhimik SC are returning to training after the forced break. Training camps are conducted in compliance with all sanitary requirements. Young hockey players and skiers are now recovering their physical fitness in the departmental sports camp of Nizhnekamskneftekhim — Olympiets. About how athletes are preparing for the upcoming season and what sports base was created at one of the enterprises of TAIF Group — in Nizhnekamskneftekhi”, which is available to all residents of Nizhnekamsk — read in the report of Realnoe Vremya.

Training twice a day



In July, Olympiets children's sports camp of Neftekhimik sports club of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC opened its doors to young athletes. This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, half as many children have come here — 120 instead of 250. All sanitary and epidemiological requirements dictated by Rospotrebnadzor are met on the territory of the camp. Any contact with strangers and relatives is prohibited.

“Five teams of hockey players of different ages and one team of skiers arrived in the first shift. Training is held as usual. In the morning — exercise, breakfast, morning training. Then lunch, rest, evening training and an event," says Sergey Manakov, the head of the Centre for higher sports skills of Neftekhimik SC of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC.

Olympiets children's sports camp of Neftekhimik sports club at Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC opened its doors to young athletes in July. Photo: sk-neftekhimik.ru

Coaches come to the camp together with children, so they take only those children who are seriously engaged in sports. It is a matter of prestige to get into the camp of petrochemists Olympiets.



“There were a lot of people who wanted to go to the camp. We decided to organize the first shift for skiers and hockey players. For now, they can't train on the ice arena because it is still being prepared for work. After a shift in the camp, they will have the opportunity to start their usual training on the ice," says Sergey Manakov.

Neftekhimik-2004 is the oldest of the hockey teams that has been in Olympiets sports and recreation camp. In the 2020/21 season, many athletes will play in two age parallels — including in the Youth Hockey League team. That's why they take their training camps seriously and give their best.

“We have completed the first cycle of physical load. In the morning, we do exercise and run for 3,5 km, then the day's training for general strength, in the evening — football, basketball. The cycle finishes with cross running. Next, we will increase the load. All the guys are well done, there are no complaints to anyone: everyone is working, giving their best. Preparation for the season is in full swing," coach Ilya Susloparov commented on the course of the training camp in Olympiets.

The camp provides five meals a day, so that young athletes can make up for lost calories and recover after training. They also go to swimming pool and sauna. There are daily entertainment events for children. After the end of the first shift, athletes from other sports will come here.

Professional athletes make up for lost time

The representatives of the Centre of higher sports skill of Neftekhimik SC at Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC are also making up for lost time during the period of self-isolation. After the June decree of the ministry of sports of the Republic of Tatarstan, allowing professional athletes to train, they had time to go into a full training regime.

“Currently, 10 athletes have resumed training in the national teams. Just recently, our skiers have returned from training camps in Zainsk and Zelenodolsk. They are training in a closed base, without leaving its territory and observing all sanitary and epidemiological standards," says Sergey Manakov, the head of the Centre for Higher Sports Skills of Nizhnekamskneftekhim.

Master of Sport in table tennis Daria Shadrina during the pandemic performed a set of physical exercises at home. Photo: sk-neftekhimik.ru

Skiers are taking part in the traditional regional championship in general physical training this autumn. The fight will be acute — Tatarstan is one of the strongest in Russia. Masters of Sport of International Class Aliya Iksanova and Dilyara Sabirzyanova have long stood on roller skis. After the training camp in Zainsk, Dilyara went to Kirov Oblast, where as part of a group she is training on the tracks of the regional winter sports centre Perekop. Aliya remained in Zelenodolsk.



“The conditions for training are excellent, the family is close by, and the weather is good. Everything you need to achieve results," she said.

The training regime also includes Candidate for Master of Sport in cross-country skiing Diana Maslova. Due to illness and self-isolation, she has not trained since February. Now the girl is trying to get back in shape on the tracks of the Nizhnekamsk Maidan. Master of Sport of International Class Anastasia Ivanova lifts the bar in the home weightlifting hall of Neftekhimik SC. The girl is in a hurry to get in shape for the Russian championship, which, according to preliminary data, will be held at the end of August.

“Unfortunately, in my sport it is impossible to keep fit with running or functional exercises with weights, which you can think of. The muscles remain toned, but their strength is lost. But the time before the competition is short," says the athlete.

Master of Sport in swimming Alexander Kubasov is training on the water in the Kazan pool Olympiets. To get back in shape faster, swimmers are also working out in the gym. Alexander's physical form, according to him, is not bad: home training on self-isolation has not been in vain.

Master of Sport in swimming Alexander Kubasov is training on the water in the Kazan pool Olympiets. Photo: sk-neftekhimik.ru

“The only thing that bothers me is the lost sense of water," Kubasov shares his experiences. “But if you can't feel the water, you can't swim fast.” It is important to recover faster. Especially since the Russian championship is just around the corner, it will be held in Kazan in October.



Athlete Anna Vatropina is training in Chelyabinsk. The master of sport is not sure whether the season will take place at all, but she is preparing for it thoroughly.

“It's my job anyway, and that's why I'm in shape. I am training even in the heat of 34 degrees," the young woman notes.

Candidate for Master of Sport in sprint hurdling Semyon Manakov also spares no effort at the stadium and in the gym. The young man also exhausted himself with physical exercises during the period of self-isolation. Master of Sport in table tennis Daria Shadrina during the pandemic performed a set of physical exercises at home, she did jogging. In early July, the girl received a diploma from the Kazan Olympic Reserve School and is now back in Kazan.

“She daily does two trainings: general physical and game-based one. In August, as part of the Tatarstan national team, I will go to Anapa to prepare for the new season," says Daria.

Master of Sport in three types of wrestling and 9-time Batyr of Nizhnekamsk Sabantuy Marat Mukhametzyanov is restoring his physical condition in the gym. The strongman is waiting for the Tatarstan championship in koresh wrestling. It is expected to take place in October. There is no certainty yet in the calendar of “wrestlers”. Master of Sport of International Class Yevgeny Lapshov continues to engage in general physical training and cross-country running. Training sessions are held mainly on the street.

Powerful sports base

Every pupil of Neftekhimik SC can achieve high results. Throughout its half-century history, Nizhnekamskneftekhim has created the necessary conditions for the development of sports. Not only for employees of the enterprise but also for all residents of the city of Nizhnekamsk.

Throughout its half-century history, Nizhnekamskneftekhim has created the necessary conditions for the development of sports. Photo: sk-neftekhimik.ru

The company has the powerful sports base: Neftekhimik sports complex, two ice sports palaces for 6,000 and 2,000 seats, Druzhba sports and recreation complex, Fakel sports hall, Almash training base, and Olympiets sports and recreation camp. There is a rental point for winter and summer sports equipment in the Petrochemists Park. All sports institutions where everyone can play sports are maintained at the expense of Nizhnekamskneftekhim.



The new shooting complex consists of three halls designed for practical archery, crossbow, pneumatic and interactive weapons. Photo: Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC

Also, Neftekhimik shooting range has been reconstructed in Nizhnekamskneftekhim. The new complex is equipped in accordance with the requirements of GOST, SNiP, and regulations of the Russian Federation on the organization of shooting ranges. The new shooting complex consists of three halls designed for practical archery, crossbow, pneumatic and interactive weapons. The building is equipped with a meal room, medical centre, locker room and armory. Employees of Nizhnekamskneftekhim will have the opportunity to visit the updated shooting range, first of all, to develop shooting skills and prepare for competitions in sports and applied sports. Classes at Neftekhimik shooting range will also be available to schoolchildren and students.



The company's sports facilities are home to four Neftekhimik children's and youth sports schools and sections of Neftekhimik sports club, which employ 70 highly qualified coaches and teachers in 17 sports. The total number of children involved in them is about 2,500 people.

We are particularly proud of the Neftekhimik and Reaktor hockey players, who are students of the local hockey school, and Neftekhimik football team. Photo: Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC

The ex-minister of sport of Tatarstan, now State Duma deputy, Marat Bariev, repeatedly noted the high physical preparation of the workers who declare themselves at the world championships and Olympic games.



“No Olympic Game has been held without a representative of Nizhnekamskneftekhim.” When we were in Beijing in 2008, another Nizhnekamskneftekhim athlete became an Olympic medalist. I always say from the rostrum of the State Duma that Nizhnekamskneftekhim has preserved the best traditions of Soviet sports," Bariev said.

We are also particularly proud of the Neftekhimik and Peaktor hockey players, who are students of the local hockey school, and Neftekhimik football team, which will now have the opportunity to train and host guests at the modern football stadium, where a large-scale reconstruction is being completed.

Absolute winner of Spartakiad of the Chemical Workers' Union

For more than 20 years, the petrochemists have been the absolute winner of the Spartakiad of the Trade Union of Chemical Industry Workers of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Nizhnekamsk Spartakiad. This is not surprising. The company annually holds an internal workers' sports contest, as well as dozens of mass sports events, which are attended by more than 6,000 people. The team of Nizhnekamskneftekhim is considered one of the most athletic in Tatarstan. The company employs 17 physical education instructors and 10 social workers. They organise sports events in their free time with employees and their family members.

For more than 20 years, the petrochemsits have been the absolute winner of the Spartakiad of the Trade Union of Chemical Industry Workers of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Nizhnekamsk Spartakiad. Photo: Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC

This year, Nizhnekamskneftekhim organized the 2nd Winter Spartakiada of the Tatarstan Republican organization of Roskhimprofsoyuz. The competitions dedicated to the 115th anniversary of the Trade Union movement in Russia were held on the basis of the children's health camp Yunost.



Also, this winter, the annual, unique in its kind, military-technical, sports relay of Nizhnekamskneftekhim took place. It was timed to Defender of the Fatherland Day, the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the 100th anniversary of the formation of the TASSR. Twenty-nine teams from divisions of the joint-stock company took part in the relay, more than 150 people in total.

The relay consisted of several tests. At the first stage, petrochemists received and transmitted a radio message, showed skills of figure driving a car. At the second stage, they competed in biathlon. On the third — they disassembled and assembled the gun. At the final stage, participants passed an obstacle course, including throwing a grenade for accuracy and overcoming a hinged crossing.

“The military-technical relay has been held for already many years. The tradition was laid down by the fathers and founders of Nizhnekamskneftekhim, who in the distant years were just as young and, when organizing this event, wanted petrochemists to show their skills not only in terms of production but also in achieving sports peaks. It doesn't matter there are no outstanding athletes among the teams, the participation in the relay itself is a guarantee and the desire to win," said Olga Lantsova, the commander of Neftekhimik search team.

Also, this winter, the annual, unique in its kind, military-technical, sports relay of Nizhnekamskneftekhim took place. Photo: Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC

“The event provides good practical knowledge, instills a love for a healthy lifestyle, and strengthens the moral education of young employees. We don't miss a single mass race. This is both the Ski Track of Russia and the Cross of the Nation. We also annually hold the Open Cup of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC in cross-country skiing. The competition consists of eight races of various formats and styles. We hold family starts, where families of petrochemists get up on skis," says Oleg Shumkov, the head of the Department for work with young specialists of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC.



Every year, employees of the company take part in the all-Russian campaign Ski Track of Russia. The 38th mass race has been held this year. The team of Nizhnekamskneftekhim became the most numerous — more than 500 employees from 32 divisions came to the start. Despite the cold weather, the workers came with their families.

Assistance to athletes during the pandemic

During the coronavirus pandemic, Nizhnekamskneftekhim took care of Tatarstan and Russian athletes. Over 25,000 protective masks were handed over by the company to seven children's sports schools and two health camps: Olympiets and Yunost, as well as the recently opened after a large-scale reconstruction Kamsky Artek youth centre.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Nizhnekamskneftekhim took care of Tatarstan and Russian athletes. Photo: Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC

“Nizhnekamsk is the most visited city for me during the coronavirus pandemic. Nizhnekamskneftekhim invites you to charity events in which we jointly pass protective masks to various institutions so that their employees feel confident during the coronavirus pandemic. We also give them to young athletes and children's camps, so that they comply with the requirements of Rospotrebnadzor, and in general, the company does a lot for the development of both mass and professional sports," said Irek Zinnurov, the deputy of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, two-time Olympic medalist, President of Sintez aquatics sports club.



“This is not the first time such a charity event has been held. Nizhnekamskneftekhim regularly provides free protective masks to sports, medical and social institutions in the city of Nizhnekamsk and municipal districts of the republic. In total, more than 250,000 pieces have been handed over. The production line purchased by Nizhnekamskneftekhim for the subsidiary, Polymatiz JSC, gives the opportunity to produce masks in large volume," said Rodion Bulashov, the deputy director general for personnel and social affairs of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC.

Thirty thousand personal protective equipment have been delivered to the Russian Olympic Committee in Moscow. On June 11, petrochemists sent masks to Moscow, and on June 16, the company's management communicated with representatives of the Russian Olympic Committee via videoconference. The famous athletes thanked the petrochemists for their attention and the opportunity to resume training.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Nizhnekamskneftekhim for that they support the Federal Judo of Russia and ensure our safety. We also thank the Olympic Committee for participating in the organisation of such event. In August, I hope, we are holding the first selection for participation in the Olympic Games in Tokyo," said Valentin Khabirov.

“Thank you very much for that in such a difficult period there are people and companies who understand their social responsibility, offering a shoulder of help and support. Slowly, we are coming out of the strict regime of self-isolation. There is a whole list of certain restrictions," President of Federation of Wrestling of Russia Mikhail Mamiashvili told during the transfer of masks.

Over 25,000 protective masks have been handed over to seven children's sports schools and two health camps. Photo: Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC

“I would like to thank Nizhnekamskneftekhim for the work you are doing during the epidemic. You started manufacturing protective equipment and suits and started supplying them to institutions. This was very important when the masks were nowhere to be found. With your support, we helped veterans of the Great Patriotic War, veterans of sports, and social institutions of the Republic of Tatarstan. I would like to say a special thank you as the representative of the Russian Olympic Committee for the decision to support the Olympians," Marat Bariev, the chairman of the Control and Audit Commission of the Russian Olympic Committee, thanked the petrochemical company.



In his letter of thanks, President of the Russian Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov thanked Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC for helping Russian sports federations in the framework of the social campaign to transfer protective masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

With an eye on sporting future

Currently, the reconstruction of DYUSSH-2 in football with the construction of an indoor football training arena is nearing completion. This will be a gift for Сity Day and the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Tatarstan. More than 600 young football players are involved in the football school. The development of infrastructure will give the opportunity to observe the year-round continuous training process, to conduct high-quality training of young athletes.

The modern Neftekhimik football stadium is preparing to open after the large-scale reconstruction. Photo: Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC

After the large-scale reconstruction, the modern Neftekhimik football stadium is being prepared for opening. Over the year, new stands for fans and spectators, modern lighting, a large screen and a new field with artificial turf have been installed. Experts chose the Dutch technology of laying, it is considered the most high-quality and durable.



The stadium also has a fan zone, playgrounds and parking. From now on, people with disabilities will have the opportunity to attend sports events. For their convenience, there are 50 seats with a special entrance to them. However, the capacity of the sports complex will remain at the same level. The end stands are moved closer to the edge of the field. And, most importantly, “canopies” are installed around the perimeter of the field, under which fans can take shelter in the rain, heat and strong winds.

“As for the field, we have changed the surface to artificial," said Nail Gizatullin, the adviser to the president of Neftekhimik FC. “A revision of heating, automatic watering, and a lawn of the latest generation was made. The scoreboard has also changed, the light has improved, and powerful lamps in 1,200 Lux have appeared, so the TV picture from the matches will definitely become better. This modern infrastructure of the stadium, which has been reconstructed on an individual project at the expense of TAIF Group, gives the opportunity to host matches at the level of the FNL.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC is a socially oriented company. Thanks to the full support of the management of TAIF JSC, the programmes aimed at the development of physical culture and sports are being implemented both at the enterprise and in the city of Nizhnekamsk. The support for athletes, construction and maintenance of numerous sports facilities — another proof of the huge contribution of TAIF Group to the development of the city of Nizhnekamsk and the creation of a comfortable living environment in it.

