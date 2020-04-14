Republican Clinical Hospital to purchase antiplague suits for doctors with the help of Kazanorgsintez

TAIF Group provide regional hospitals with protection suits during the pandemic

In connection with the coronavirus pandemic in Tatarstan, assistance to medical institutions has increased from private businesses. Entrepreneurs understand that without healthy doctors and nurses it will be impossible to defeat the infection. Therefore, a number of companies are supplying hospitals with medical masks and other means of protection to fight COVID-19. Kazanorgsintez PJSC is also planning to support physicians of the Republican Clinical Hospital. The company will help the hospital buy 1,200 antiplague suits to protect against coronavirus.

Special suits for doctors working with coronavirus infection



The potential danger to doctors and nurses during a pandemic increases several times: the number of cases and the risk of infection increases every day. Not everyone can protect their medics from COVID-19. In the middle of March, the Spanish media reported that more than 3,000 doctors were infected with the coronavirus. In Moscow, the head doctor of the hospital in Kommunarka, Denis Protsenko, was tested positive with coronavirus.

In Tatarstan, private businesses understand that hospitals need help from third-party organizations and it will be impossible to defeat coronavirus infection without healthy medical staff. TAIF Group decided to support the staff of the Republican Clinical Hospital in this situation.

TAIF Group is supporting the staff of the Republican Clinical Hospital during the pandemic. Photo: Maksim Platonov

Kazanorgsintez PJSC has allocated funds to provide the medical personnel of the hospital with personal means of protection. The hospital is planning to purchase 1,200 antiplague suits. First of all, they will be given to doctors who interact with patients with COVID-19 coronavirus infection.



The suits can be used several times, they are allowed to be washed and subjected to antiviral cleaning. Special suits will be delivered for the staff of the reserve hospital of the hospital. It has a capacity of 200 beds and is equipped to receive patients with a severe form of coronavirus infection.

Olga Safina, the deputy chief physician of the Republican Clinical Hospital for general issues, told Realnoe Vremya that during the pandemic, many business representatives provide support to the Republican Clinical Hospital.

“Today, we are being supported by strategic companies in Tatarstan. TAIF Group provides us with special suits and drinking water, Nefis Group helps us with repair work, supply of equipment, and personal protective means. KAMAZ PJSC is also planning to supply personal protective equipment. Tatspirtprom JSC has recently purchased 10,000 litres of drinking water for hospital patients. The Department of food and social nutrition of Kazan is providing food for our employees. Also support is provided by private companies. For example, Makarchikov individual entrepreneur is making repairs on the territory of the Republican Clinical Hospital," said Olga Safina.



She explained that the hospital is equipped with everything necessary thanks to the support of the ministry of healthcare of Tatarstan and Tattekhmedfarm. Also, the support is provided by medical volunteers who measure the temperature of visitors at the entrance to the clinic. The hospital is considering all incoming offers of assistance and support.

Non-woven material for medical masks

Other enterprises of TAIF Group also does not stand aside during the tense epidemiological situation. The subsidiary company of PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim — Polymatiz JSC — has increased the production of non-woven material for the production of medical masks, coats and other protective equipment.

Production Director Radik Yarullin told Realnoe Vremya that half a million masks can be made from 1 tonne of non-woven material. The company produces one tonne in less than an hour. “That is, in just a day, we can produce material for the manufacture of 12 million masks," said Radik Yarullin.

Half a million masks can be made from 1 tonne of non-woven material. Photo of Polymatiz JSC

In total, over the past 3-4 weeks, Polymatiz has produced about 200 tonnes of material. And this is only for making masks. The company has directed all its efforts to reduce the shortage of personal protective equipment.



The production director admits that due to the growing demand for non-woven materials, the company does not experience a shortage in raw materials.

“The main raw material — polypropylene — is supplied to us from Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC, which is part of TAIF Group. Questions arise with raw materials for the production of meltblown. This is a high-flow polymer, which is not yet produced in Russia, and it has to be purchased abroad. It is important that all the difficult moments are now under control across the entire vertical: by the management of Nizhnekamskneftekhim, TAIF, the ministry of industry and trade of Tatarstan and the ministry of industry of Russia. We are provided full assistance if any question arise. For example, with the acceleration of the customs clearance process, so that the production is provided with raw materials non-stop. Contact is built directly at all levels, and the situation is constantly under control — like a strained nerve," said Radik Yarullin.

Reducing shortage of medical masks in Nizhnekamsk

The shortage of medical masks is gradually decreasing in Nizhnekamsk. There, assistance has been received from Nizhnekamskneftekhim in resolving this issue. Nizhnekamskneftekhim has handed over non-woven material for the production of more than 100,000 masks to the city's management, as well as to the chief doctor of the Kamskopolyansky psychoneurological residential care. The finished products will be distributed to those who need them most — volunteers and medical workers.

The Kamskopolyansk psychoneurological residential care was the first to arrive for the scarce goods. Its director Tatyana Krasnova said that they were completely surprised to receive two rolls of fabric for the production of more than 5,000 masks. Medical masks will be made by patients of the psychoneurological residential care.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim handed over 20 rolls of non-woven material for masks to the management of Nizhnekamsk. Photo: Lilia Yegorova

“We must ensure the safety of both medical staff and our patients. We will try to sew medical masks using our own efforts. We understand that it will not be easy, but we will try. We have two labour instructors, as well as sewing machines. If there are any surpluses, we will hand them over to other residential cares," Tatyana Krasnova added.



Nizhnekamskneftekhim handed over twenty rolls of non-woven material produced by Polymatiz to Nizhnekamsk. The length of one roll is 3 km, and the production of one mask requires about 50 cm of fabric. In addition to the material, petrochemicals provided rubber bands for sewing masks.

During the difficult period of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the entire TAIF Group continues to work and provide assistance to address current and pressing issues.