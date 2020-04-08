Nizhnekamskneftekhim to provide the material for mask production

The capital of petrochemicals will solve the problem of lack of medical masks in the nearest time. Nizhnekamskneftekhim has handed over non-woven material for the production of more than 100,000 masks to the city's management, as well as to the chief doctor of the Kamskopolyansky psychoneurological residential care. The raw materials were provided by the subsidiary of Nizhnekamskneftekhim — Polymatiz JSC. The finished products will be distributed to those who need them most — volunteers and medical workers.

“I got a call from Nizhnekamskneftekhim and they offered their help”



The Kamskopolyansky psychoneurological residential care were the first to arrive for the scarce goods. Nizhnekamskneftekhim gave them 2 rolls of fabric for the production of more than 5,000 masks. The director of the residential care, Tatyana Krasnova, said that it was a complete surprise for them.

The Kamskopolyansk psychoneurological residential care was the first to arrive for the scarce goods

“I didn't expect it! I got a call from Nizhnekamskneftekhim and they offered their help. I couldn't refuse because there aren't many masks in a pandemic. I am very grateful for such support, the most important thing is the attitude of Nizhnekamskneftekhim to people. They do remember about us, they care! It is very important that at such a difficult time, society has turned to us.”



Medical masks will be made by patients of the psychoneurological residential care.

“We must ensure the safety of both medical staff and our patients. We will try to sew medical masks using our own efforts. We understand that it will not be easy, but we will try. We have two labour instructors, as well as sewing machines. If there are any surpluses, we will hand them over to other residential cares.

The Nizhnekamsk factory will produce more than 100,000 masks

Nizhnekamskneftekhim handed over another 20 rolls of non-woven material produced at Polimatiz subsidiary enterprise to the city. It is possible to produce more than 100,000 medical masks from this material. By the way, the length of one roll is 3 km, and the production of one mask requires about 50 cm of fabric. In addition to the material, petrochemicals provided rubber bands for sewing masks.

“We asked Nizhnekamskneftekhim to allocate material for the production of medical masks to the city. Thanks to the petrochemists for responding immediately. We will transfer this non-woven material to the Nizhnekamsk garment factory. The masks will be intended for social workers and volunteers — all those who are at risk. Today in Nizhnekamsk, as well as throughout the country, masks are in short supply. This issue is under control of Aydar Metshin, I am sure that together with the city-forming enterprises we will solve it," said Aleksey Shelenin, the managing director of the Nizhnekamsk Municipal District Council.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim handed over another 20 rolls of non-woven material produced at Polimatiz subsidiary enterprise to the city

Nizhnekamskneftekhim and the city authorities have joined forces



Aleksey Shulenin added that the city authorities would most likely ask petrochemists for help. They, in turn, promised not to stay away.

“Nizhnekamskneftekhim care about the problems of the city. The company's management decided to allocate non-woven material for sewing masks. I would like to note that the company's employees, who are transferred to a remote mode of operation, have the possibility to sew masks at home, make about 800 pieces daily. They are distributed to volunteers, veterans, and employees who are performing the social mission," said Kirill Shabunin, a leading specialist at the department for work with young specialists of Nizhnekamskneftekhim.

I would like to note that the company's employees, who are transferred to a remote mode of operation, have the possibility to sew masks at home, make about 800 pieces daily

In the context of the pandemic, Nizhnekamskneftekhim has introduced a special operating mode at the enterprise. Special attention is paid to the health of employees and preventive measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

