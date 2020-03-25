Yury Koptelov: ‘The war hasn’t had fatalities, but the world is in ruins’

“Non-traditional economy”: how to ingeniously destroy everything with a direct benefit for each of the “victims”. Part 4

The unprecedented anti-coronavirus measures and the global economic crisis are a world crypto war. It will lead to the isolation of states, eradication of duties and change of the world. As a result, there will be a moment when all standards are invalid, “nothing costs anything”, nobody owes nobody nothing — new growth will begin then, writes famous economist Yury Koptelov in his op-ed column for Realnoe Vremya.

“It will be necessary to experience a period of reformation of the economic set-up in the world”

So, congratulations! There is an impression that clever heads have anyway found quite an elegant solution to the peak of the world economic crisis that is inevitably crawling towards its highest point.

Only a lazy person hasn’t said that it (the crisis) has kept its “bubbles” from bursting loud on its last legs. The way of solution of this neglected problem was a bigger mystery. The smartest option was to reform the existing world economic system, change the paradigm of the unipolar economic supremacy and dependence of the world accounting system on one issuing centre. But! What political courage one needed to have to take on the role of “process instigators”! Moreover, it was necessary to elaborate the substitution of the equivalent, discuss and technically organise the system of interaction of apostates, agree on a single stance, which consciously refuse though the rotten but well-oiled and existing system to the benefit of a venture whose prospects aren’t guaranteed. And it is necessary to explain peoples of their countries that it will be necessary to refuse a slow routine of habitual international links and stable geopolitics and experience a period of reformation of the economic set-up in the world for decades. In a word, it is almost a utopia.

Though, from a perspective of existing economic prerequisites, everything is quite real if we exclude the purely political components. A huge territorial and economic cluster with China, India and Russia might become a self-sufficient nucleus of the new world order. The Near East will logically join them because it is unreasonable to be located in the inter-space between the new economic system and “old Europe” looking like a “living corpse” (from both economic and political perspectives); as one my girlfriend says, “right people should talk with right people”. Japan and Southeast Asia that will have to choose will be in the same state, only in the mirrored geographical situation. I think a cluster of South American countries together with Caribbean countries might become an absolutely stable system. They would go back to the past regarding the economic potential but would obtain independence in the new economic set-up representing an independent unit of the structure of the multipolar world. Africa and Australia would stay on the sidelines during the period of “changes”, but due to the unrealised potential, they could also be up for an independent role in the future partnership. While America that is swollen from arrogance and debts would have to look for a compromise and formats of mutual agreements if not remain in isolation and it certainly would lose the status of world hegemon.

Unfortunately, this is just my pure speculation.

Photo: EPA

The second more probably and simple way, which has been repeatedly applied, was to cause international conflict in an unsophisticated way to kindle a fire of the world war. As it is known, a war will forgive everything

“There can be different wars”

The second more probable and simpler way, which has been repeatedly applied, was to cause international conflict in an unsophisticated way to kindle a fire of the world war. As it is known, a war will forgive everything. At the same time, it will get rid of the expenses of production capacities, mouths to feed, mutual commitments; it will release all the steam of overheated financial market of surrogate pseudo-monetary instruments to pump resources of the crazy majority, which had been created in the last years, to the pockets of the market economy’s kingpins. And everything followed this scenario. But it was gutless to assume responsibility and the role of who will immediately set fire on the world stage. The “main arsonist” tried to fan the campfire with others’ hands committing small arson around the future big fire. But the “firemen” have always been smarter… Here it is! Epiphany! Aha moment!

There can be different wars. And we know how to achieve a result of an economic collapse on Earth with absolutely inoffensive ways. Nobody fires anybody, nobody bombs anybody, and the enemy is strange and can’t be identified by origin. And it is a matter of technique for experienced marketing managers how to promote this “good”.

Do you know what’s the most interesting thing? Each of the interested sides mentioned in my utopia in this scheme receives a profit. Because how can one genially destroy everything with a direct benefit to each of the “victims”? It is an exquisite step…

Today’s bloodless war is a perfect reason to close one’s economy from external influence

Ideas of world globalisation exhausted themselves quite obviously; the saying about “self that comes first” proved again amid a risk of a lethal outcome. The capitalistic way of development also led to a deadlock, nobody remembers socialism anymore. It means that everybody does one’s best to survive. There was written plenty of articles that China got rid of unreliable fellows of the general line, did a targeted check-up of the nation and tightened domestic control procedures under the guise of “fight with the epidemic”. Our Homeland has immediately solved a lot of problems that have recently accumulated: the long-term political set-up of society, excess profits and state treasure pots, social guarantees (that can be considered as force majeure when giving people a promise). Moreover, nowadays there are all opportunities to legally “strengthen everything” and avoid risks of protests (it is prohibited to gather more than 20 people), suddenly restrict mobility and contact of the “living mass” and put any movements under the aegis of “care about our citizens’ health” under forced control. Europe has also “got the gimmick” and closed domestic borders despite the European Union’s charters and vehemently began to solve domestic problems not in liberal ways. But it is a state of emergency! Only such methods work here.

Photo: facebook.com/WhiteHouse

Their current leader openly told the world a long time ago that despite the forced distribution of “democracy of human rights” around the world, which goes on for the good, interests of the economic well-being of the country or, more precisely, the well-being of its financial and industrial establishment is given the pride of place

And, of course, our sworn “partners”. Their current leader openly told the world a long time ago that despite the forced distribution of “democracy of human rights” around the world, which goes on for the good, interests of the economic well-being of the country or, more precisely, the well-being of its financial and industrial establishment is given the pride of place. And in this respect, today’s bloodless war is a perfect reason to close one’s economy from external influence dividing it into “good” domestic and the “bad” rest. I am not a supporter of conspiracy theories, but the ongoing rumour that money is now divided into the currency that has a standard of availability and circulates inside the country and the rest that is running the risk of their true value not being recognised has some foundation, then…

The States instantaneously resolve the issue of their external debts, in fact, having provoked an analogue of the “Russian default in 1998”, they leave the “domestic currency” as solvable and that conserved the parity of purchasing power. All markets are collapsing by depreciating mutual commitments; all previous values are put paid, manageable chaos is reigning in the financial world. And it is important at this moment not to miss which of the sides will start to carefully erect a new construction of international financial relationships in a “holy fit of salvation of the world”.

The goal has been achieved: the war hasn’t had explosions, fatalities, planes and tanks. But the world is in ruins, all standards are invalid, “nothing costs anything”, nobody owes nobody nothing (because it is unclear what and how much one owes). A new starting point enabling to say that the world economy will blossom, well-being will be restored and there will be at least some stability, all indexes will go up because it is easy to rise from zero after this collapse thanks to the effort of progressive forces. It isn’t “resetting”, it is a new system of coordinates.

But I can’t who it is — directors, architects, engineers or somebody else, I don’t know. However, for the sake of justice, the beauty of the game played is worthy of respect…

Personally, as humans they are outstanding bastards.