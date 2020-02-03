Anti-virus headquarters: Kazan isn’t Wuhan but 919 beds are ready just in case

The Tatarstan president has been daily receiving a report on the state of epidemiologic borders of the republic since 30 January

Federal anti-coronavirus headquarters was created on 29 January, Mikhail Mishustin gave a task to create it as early as 27 January. Tatiana Golikova chaired this body. The first meeting of Tatarstan headquarters took place in the evening. Such meetings will be held for the first time, Rustam Minnikhanov will be informed about them.

Five related ministries protecting the republic from coronavirus

As Liliya Galimova, the head of the Tatarstan president’s press service, said, during the morning briefing that Rustam Minnikhanov heard out a report by Rustam Nigmatullin, acting prime minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, on how coronavirus was prevented in the republic. After that, following an example of the federal authorities, the president of Tatarstan tasked Rustam Nigmatullin with creating anti-virus headquarters.

The headquarters was formed by analogy with the federal one: it includes Health Minister Marat Sadykov, head of Tatarstan consumer protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor Marina Patyashina, Transport Minister Lenar Safin, Director of the State Administration of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in Tatarstan Rafis Khabibullin and chief veterinarian of the republic Almaz Khisamutdinov. Leyla Fazleyeva, vice prime minister of Tatarstan, chaired the organ.

The headquarters was formed by analogy with the federal one

Liliya Galimova commented on the creation of the headquarters for Realnoe Vremya:

“Briefings will be held every day with almost the same composition. But it isn’t for sure that it will always be in full because somebody might have a scheduled meeting — life doesn’t stop. In any case, the chairwoman of the headquarters — Leyla Fazleyeva — will gather its members every day, and they will quickly inform Mr Minnikhanov at the end of each day.”



According to Galimova, information about how many people go to the hospital with temperature, how their state develops will be given at the meetings of the headquarters every day. All members of the headquarters will report all necessary information, which is updated every day, on their specialisation.

Сoronavirus death toll by 30 January is lower than atypical pneumonia in 2002-2003

At the briefing on 30 January, Rustam Nigmatullin explained the audience their task and read his report on coronavirus as of 30 January.

According to data from the ORC, there were registered 7,711 confirmed cases of the disease by 30 January, growth totalled 29%, the mortality rate is 2,2% (179 cases, it is less than atypical pneumonia and Middle East respiratory syndrome). 74 cases of the new virus brought to 15 countries were confirmed. The disease hasn’t been detected in Russia yet. Flights to the PRC have been suspended since 27 January, Russian tourists were expected to come back on 31 January and 3 February.

Rustam Nigmatullin explained the audience their task and read his report on coronavirus as of 30 January

A set of anti-epidemic measures began to be taken in the Republic of Tatarstan. There is double control with fixed and mobile thermal imaging at checkpoints at the state border (airports). Passengers are examined, asked questions. Nurses hold preventive talks with them: if the temperature goes up or catarrhal symptoms arise during 14 days after arrival, it will be necessary to see a doctor immediately. 209 flights have already been examined, including eight from China: it is 35,000 passengers (including 2,818 from China).

The Centre for Hygiene and Epidemiology of Tatarstan has already received tests for the new coronavirus. So the centre is fully ready for diagnostics, it is carried out as usual.

Health Minister Marat Sadykov said that in case the virus arrived in the republic anyway, firstly, medical help would be provided in hospitals for infectious diseases in Kazan and Chelny. The Clinical Hospital No. 11 in Kazan and the Tukay Hospital in Chelny have focused on this task since 1 February. The clinics have 919 beds. 3,831 beds will be prepared if needed and if patients are admitted in 68 medical organisations. In case of severe pneumonia, four medical centres of the republic are equipped with membrane oxygenation equipment.

Marat Sadykov said that in case the virus arrived in the republic anyway, firstly, medical help will be provided in hospitals for infectious diseases in Kazan and Chelny

Don’t be afraid of people with masks and gowns on at airport

Liliya Galimova warned Realnoe Vremya’s readers:

“We still have two planes with tourists coming back from China. One of them will arrive tomorrow at 10 o’clock. They will go through a tightened quarantine examination, epidemiologists will work at the airport. In this respect, we are drawing the attention of those who will be at the airport tomorrow: don’t be afraid, it is a scheduled work that is needed to provide safety, first of all, to residents of our republic. At the moment I don’t know how this will be organised, but it is not excluded that one could see people in white gowns. Passengers should understand that they will have to be going through control longer because it takes much time. The goal is one — to provide the safety of residents, and it will be necessary to carry out all these procedures.”

Marat Sadykov is convinced that there won’t be problems when welcoming the plane and all services work as usual.