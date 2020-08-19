TAIF-NK Cup anniversary races held in Kamskiye Polyany

09:00, 19.08.2020 32
1/32
  • Ilnaz Baymukhametov
  • Ilnaz Baymukhametov
  • Ilnaz Baymukhametov
  • Ilnaz Baymukhametov
  • Ilnaz Baymukhametov
  • Ilnaz Baymukhametov
  • Ilnaz Baymukhametov
  • Ilnaz Baymukhametov
  • Ilnaz Baymukhametov
  • Ilnaz Baymukhametov
  • Ilnaz Baymukhametov
  • Ilnaz Baymukhametov
  • Ilnaz Baymukhametov
  • Ilnaz Baymukhametov
  • Ilnaz Baymukhametov
  • Ilnaz Baymukhametov
  • Ilnaz Baymukhametov
  • Ilnaz Baymukhametov
  • Ilnaz Baymukhametov
  • Ilnaz Baymukhametov
  • Ilnaz Baymukhametov
  • Ilnaz Baymukhametov
  • Ilnaz Baymukhametov
  • Ilnaz Baymukhametov
  • Ilnaz Baymukhametov
  • Ilnaz Baymukhametov
  • Ilnaz Baymukhametov
  • Ilnaz Baymukhametov
  • Ilnaz Baymukhametov
  • Ilnaz Baymukhametov
  • Ilnaz Baymukhametov
  • Ilnaz Baymukhametov

The tenth republican karting competition for TAIF-NK Cup was held at the karting track in the village of Kamskiye Polyany. About 50 pilots from 15 districts of Tatarstan took part in the races. Athletes competed in four classes - Pilot, Strizh and 125-Standard and Honda-200. In each class, the winners received well-deserved prizes and gifts. Traditionally, the competition was held with the support of TAIF-NK JSC.

Sponsored material


Comments 0

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries