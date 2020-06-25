Assembly of 640-tonne column starts in Nizhnekamskneftekhim's EP-600 plant

Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC began to assemble the first large equipment in the new EP-600 plant. Mammoet specialised contractor started to assemble the primary fractionating column. It is lifted with the help of a special crane with a capacity of 1,600 tonnes. The column is 78 metres high, 8 metres in diametre, weighs 640 tonnes. About 20 people are participating in the assembly works.
