Assembly of 640-tonne column starts in Nizhnekamskneftekhim's EP-600 plant

09:00, 25.06.2020 25
1/25
  Rinat Nazmetdinov
Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC began to assemble the first large equipment in the new EP-600 plant. Mammoet specialised contractor started to assemble the primary fractionating column. It is lifted with the help of a special crane with a capacity of 1,600 tonnes. The column is 78 metres high, 8 metres in diametre, weighs 640 tonnes. About 20 people are participating in the assembly works.


