New Kamal Theatre building opens in the capital of Tatarstan

A new building of the Kamal Theater opened in Kazan after two years since the start of its constrution. Rais of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, Kazan Mayor Ilsur Metshin, Minister of Culture of Russia Olga Lyubimova, Minister of Culture of Tatarstan Irada Ayupova and Russian theatre and cinema actor Vladimir Mashkov signed a symbolic poster. An extended meeting of the final board of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan was held there as well.
