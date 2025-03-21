9th Congress of the Tatarstan Muslim Religious Directorate — Hazrat Kamil Samigullin re-elected as mufti for the fourth time

09:00, 21.03.2025 43
1/43
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov
  • realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov

The 9th Congress of the Tatarstan Muslim Religious Directorate was held at the Kazan Expo, in the concert hall named after Ilgam Shakirov, with the participation of Rais of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and 1,520 delegates of the republic. Hazrat Kamil Samigullin became mufti of the Tatarstan Muslim Religious Directorate for the fourth time. See key photos in Realnoe Vremya's photo report.

More galleries