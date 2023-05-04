Business mission of Turkish entrepreneurs in Kazan

09:00, 04.05.2023 85
1/85

Kazan has been visited by a group of entrepreneurs from Turkey who work in the textile sector. More than twenty companies presented their products to potential business partners from Tatarstan. The trip was organised by the Turkish-Russian company MAT International, the official distributor of more than fifty companies representing various sectors of the Turkish industry. The stay of the Turkish business mission was marked by a meeting with potential partners in Tatarstan, and at the end of the visit, the representatives of the largest textile companies took part in a round table discussion organised by the Investment Development Agency of the Republic of Tatarstan.


Comments 0

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries