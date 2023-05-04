Business mission of Turkish entrepreneurs in Kazan

Kazan has been visited by a group of entrepreneurs from Turkey who work in the textile sector. More than twenty companies presented their products to potential business partners from Tatarstan. The trip was organised by the Turkish-Russian company MAT International, the official distributor of more than fifty companies representing various sectors of the Turkish industry. The stay of the Turkish business mission was marked by a meeting with potential partners in Tatarstan, and at the end of the visit, the representatives of the largest textile companies took part in a round table discussion organised by the Investment Development Agency of the Republic of Tatarstan.
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first