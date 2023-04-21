Eid al-Fitr at Qul Sharif Mosque: celebration of fast breaking in Kazan

09:35, 21.04.2023
  Dinar Fatykhov
Muslims are celebrating one of the main religious holidays - Eid al-Fitr dedicated to the end of fasting on Ramadan - in Kazan today. Believers traditionally gather for a Friday prayer at mosques. See how the fast breaking has been celebrated in Kazan in Realnoe Vremya's photo report.


