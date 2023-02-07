When family trees were big: Terra.Tatarstan Forum

The first genealogical forum Terra. Tatarstan on the study of family history and the search for ancestors who lived in the Kazan province, took place in Kazan on February 4 and 5 at the site of the Pushkin Cultural Centre. The forum participants — specialists from Tatarstan and other regions of Russia: genealogists, archivists, local historians, ethnographers — tell about the features of the search for pedigree information.
