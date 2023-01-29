Grace, agility and speed: agility and dog dance at Kazan Expo

23:46, 29.01.2023 38
  Maxim Platonov
Three  national CAC dog exhibitions have taken place at Kazan Expo on 28 and 29 January: In Memory of L. Sabaneyev 2023, In Memory of V. Sheremetev 2023 and Russian Hunting Dog Federation Cup 2023 as well as mono breed exhibitions. Spectactors could also see agility and dog dance contests.


