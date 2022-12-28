Snowmen, little rabbits and Father Frost: how train from Veliky Ustyug was received in Kazan

19:03, 28.12.2022 22
1/22
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov

Father Frost's train arrived in Kazan - more than 600 kids and their parents had been waiting for him at the platform. Father Frost left Veliky Ustyug as early as October, visited over 70 cities and finally reached the Tatarstan capital. His fairytale entourage - Snowmaiden, snowmen and symbols of 2023 little rabbits - appeared with him in front of the kids.


Comments 0

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries